Ivan Konovalov, right, makes his Livingston debut on Saturday as first-choice goalkeeper Max Stryjek, left, serves a two-game retrospective ban

Goalkeeper Ivan Konovalov will become the first Russian to play in the Scottish or English leagues since his country's invasion of Ukraine when he makes his Livingston debut on Saturday.

Russian clubs and national teams have been suspended from all Uefa and Fifa competitions, while Russian and Belarusian tennis players are banned from Wimbledon this summer.

But Konovalov, who signed from Rubin Kazan in January, will deputise for suspended Max Stryjek in the Scottish Premiership game with Hibernian.

"Ivan's move was all done before this war in Ukraine took place," said manager David Martindale. "I can only speak for Ivan but I know it's not something he believes in."

Konovalov, 27, hopes his wife and two-year-old daughter Ivanna, who remain in Moscow, will be able to join him in Scotland this summer after the war caused delays to the visa application process.

"I'm not political and I don't understand what is happening," he said: "For me, the only problem is I don't see my wife and daughter and my parents because flights don't go from Europe to Russia. I would need to go to Turkey first.

"After the last day of the season I will go home. My wife and daughter are awaiting a visa for the UK, they have been waiting for two months. It is so hard because the UK embassy in Russia is not open every day.

"It is so hard because my daughter is two and I only see her on FaceTime. But I am a professional football player and I understand it's my work."

This weekend gives Konovalov the chance to stake his claim to be first choice next season as Martindale expects Stryjek to depart in summer.

"There are three or four clubs from down south who have shown serious interest in Max," he said.

"I don't think Max will be here next season so I need to get Ivan as much game time as possible. I'm very comfortable with him. He has had three months training in our environment and he is more than capable of playing for Livingston."