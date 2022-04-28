Last updated on .From the section Hearts

Scotland defender John Souttar has missed Hearts' last six matches with an ankle problem sustained against Dundee United

Hearts defenders John Souttar and Craig Halkett will both be back from injury for the Scottish Cup final against Rangers, says manager Robbie Neilson.

Souttar, who joins Rangers this summer, has had surgery on the ankle injury that has kept him out since 5 March.

Fellow centre-back Halkett was forced off with ankle damage in the semi-final win over Hibernian earlier this month.

Hearts face Rangers at Hampden on 21 May and Neilson rates the duo's chances of making it as "11 out of 10".

He said: "John is on the pitch now running and building up. Craig will probably be available for the league game against Rangers [14 May] and play a part of it.

"Then the decision will be whether he plays in the final. But both should be available, it's great news.

"For us it's about trying to get everyone as fit and game ready as we can for the final. They will be fit, if we can wheel them out! The only one who will miss the final is Beni Baningime."

Hearts - unbeaten in nine matches - are already guaranteed European group-stage football next season having secured third place in the Premiership and reached the cup final.

But with four league games remaining, starting at home to Ross Couty on Saturday, Neilson is demanding they maintain momentum with Hampden looming.

"We're not thinking about the final yet," he said. "We can't go into Saturday with half measures saying we have a big game in three weeks' time.

"After County we face Celtic, Motherwell and Rangers in the league - it's massive games and we can't take our eye off the ball at all."