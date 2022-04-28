Last updated on .From the section European Football

The renovation work at the Nou Camp is expected to last three years

Barcelona will move out of their Nou Camp home for the 2023-24 season while the stadium is redeveloped.

The Spanish club have received a permit from their city council for the renovation and work will start in June.

They will be able to play at an almost full-capacity Nou Camp next season but will relocate to the Olympic Stadium in Montjuic for the following campaign.

Barcelona will return home in 2024-25 with capacity at 50% and work is set to be completed in the 2025-26 season.

"Demolition any earlier would have meant having to play the 2022-23 season with just 50% of capacity," said Barcelona president Joan Laporta.

"Out of prudence and to minimise risks and protect next season's income, we will maintain a capacity of practically 100% and proceed to demolish the third tier when we go to Montjuic."

Barcelona and their city council are working on the details of the move to the Olympic Stadium in Montjuic, which hosted the 1992 Olympics and was the former home of city rivals Espanyol.