Rangers fined £38,900 by Uefa for incidents in Braga tie

Rangers were sanctioned for their fans using flares in the away leg against Braga
Rangers have been fined £38,900 by Uefa for two incidents in their Europa League quarter-final first leg against Sporting Braga.

The Ibrox club are required to pay £30,480 after their fans lit fireworks in the 1-0 defeat in Portugal.

A further penalty of £8420 was imposed for the game's late kick-off.

Rangers overturned the first-leg deficit to progress 3-2 on aggregate after extra time at Ibrox, and face RB Leipzig in the last four.

