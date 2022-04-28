Last updated on .From the section Preston

Josh Murphy (left) has had limited game time, while Izzy Brown's injuries hampered his availability

Cardiff City loanee Josh Murphy and former Chelsea forward Izzy Brown are no longer training with Preston North End, says manager Ryan Lowe.

Forward Murphy, 27, has made just five substitute appearances since Lowe's arrival in December, and played just 12 games since his September move.

Brown, 25, has not featured at all for the Lilywhites after he ruptured his Achilles just a month after signing.

"They had an opportunity to showcase what they could do," Lowe said.

He told the media at his Thursday press conference: "I have high standards and unfortunately they didn't meet those standards. I wish them both the best."

Murphy is out of contract at Cardiff this summer, while Brown's deal at Deepdale was set to expire as the end of the season.