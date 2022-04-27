Last updated on .From the section European Football

Tammy Abraham has scored 26 goals for club and country this season

Roma and England striker Tammy Abraham says his current form is "like a dream come true" - but has vowed to ignore rumours linking him with a return to the Premier League.

Abraham joined the Serie A side from Chelsea last summer and has scored 15 league goals this season.

It is the most scored by a Roma player in their debut term for the club.

"To do what I'm doing now for a great club like Roma, I can't really describe the feeling," said the 24-year-old.

"Coming off the back of a difficult season at Chelsea where I wasn't really playing games to coming here and shining again, it's like a dream come true.

"I've always been a player who never lacks confidence. From a young kid I've always scored goals and wanted to win. Even when I score in training I celebrate like it's a match."

Abraham returns to England on Thursday as Roma - fifth in Serie A - take on Leicester in the Europa Conference League semi-final first leg.

"It was all about being in the right place to bring out the real me. I'm learning more about myself every day," he added.

"It's been a good season. It's not over yet, we have important games to play and my focus is this game and to win.

"It was all about someone believing in me. The past manager - Frank Lampard - gave me that chance, he showed real faith in me and that's when I was producing. It's the same now.

"When you have belief from the manager it makes you want to do the best you can. It's just confidence."

Despite rumours linking him with a move to Arsenal, Abraham says he is content in Italy.

"I'm happy playing my football. You hear the little rumours here and there but clearly I'm doing the right thing. I give credit to my team-mates, the staff and manager," he said.

"I was born and raised in England, of course there are many rumours here and there that there are clubs interested but I'm clearly doing something right at Roma if people are interested.

"I have to stay focused, keep doing my thing and I'm happy playing my football."