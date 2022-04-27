Close menu
Italian Serie A
BolognaBologna2Inter MilanInter Milan1

Bologna 2-1 Inter Milan: Goalkeeper error gives AC Milan Serie A title advantage

Nicola Sansone
Nicola Sansone's goal puts AC Milan four games from the title

Inter Milan missed the chance to go top of Serie A as a goalkeeping howler gifted Bologna victory - and put AC Milan in control of the title race.

Milan are two points clear at the top with four games to go.

Ivan Perisic put defending champions Inter ahead from 20 yards before Marco Arnautovic headed in an equaliser.

Inter goalkeeper Ionut Radu, in for the injured Samir Handanovic, air-kicked Perisic's throw-in and Nicola Sansone tapped the winner into an empty net.

The match was initially meant to be played in January but was called off amid farcical scenes. Bologna had to quarantine because of a Covid outbreak in the squad but Serie A rules meant Inter had to turn up at the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara and train as normal before a kick-off that never happened.

Inter failed in an appeal to get an automatic 3-0 win and were made to replay the fixture, a move that may cost them the title.

Stefano Pioli's Milan now need three wins and a draw - because they have a head-to-head advantage over Inter - from their final four games to win their first title since 2011.

They do have a tougher run-in than Inter, however, with games against the teams who are currently between seventh and 10th. Inter's opponents are all in the bottom half.

Line-ups

Bologna

Formation 3-5-2

  • 28Skorupski
  • 5Soumaoro
  • 17Medel
  • 6Theate
  • 29De Silvestri
  • 21SorianoSubstituted forDomínguezat 67'minutes
  • 30Schouten
  • 32SvanbergSubstituted forAebischerat 67'minutes
  • 3Hickey
  • 9ArnautovicBooked at 55minsSubstituted forOrsoliniat 88'minutes
  • 99BarrowSubstituted forSansoneat 77'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Binks
  • 4Bonifazi
  • 7Orsolini
  • 8Domínguez
  • 10Sansone
  • 14Viola
  • 15Mbaye
  • 19Santander
  • 20Aebischer
  • 22Bardi
  • 55Vignato
  • 71Kasius

Inter Milan

Formation 3-5-2

  • 97Radu
  • 37Skriniar
  • 6de Vrij
  • 32DimarcoSubstituted forD'Ambrosioat 70'minutes
  • 2DumfriesBooked at 70minsSubstituted forDarmianat 80'minutes
  • 23BarellaBooked at 56minsSubstituted forSánchezat 63'minutes
  • 77Brozovic
  • 20CalhanogluBooked at 79minsSubstituted forGagliardiniat 80'minutes
  • 14Perisic
  • 10Martínez
  • 19CorreaSubstituted forDzekoat 63'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Handanovic
  • 5Gagliardini
  • 7Sánchez
  • 8Vecino
  • 9Dzeko
  • 13Ranocchia
  • 21Cordaz
  • 33D'Ambrosio
  • 36Darmian
  • 38Sangalli
  • 47Carboni
  • 95Bastoni
Referee:
Daniele Doveri

Match Stats

Home TeamBolognaAway TeamInter Milan
Possession
Home41%
Away59%
Shots
Home5
Away26
Shots on Target
Home3
Away7
Corners
Home0
Away7
Fouls
Home11
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Bologna 2, Inter Milan 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Bologna 2, Inter Milan 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) header from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Edin Dzeko.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Edin Dzeko (Inter Milan) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alexis Sánchez with a cross.

  5. Post update

    Roberto Gagliardini (Inter Milan) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Riccardo Orsolini (Bologna).

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Danilo D'Ambrosio (Inter Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

  8. Post update

    Alexis Sánchez (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Nicolás Domínguez (Bologna).

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Bologna. Riccardo Orsolini replaces Marko Arnautovic because of an injury.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Alexis Sánchez (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Marcelo Brozovic.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Danilo D'Ambrosio (Inter Milan) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ivan Perisic with a cross.

  13. Post update

    Roberto Gagliardini (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Michel Aebischer (Bologna).

  15. Post update

    Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Arthur Theate.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Danilo D'Ambrosio (Inter Milan) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Danilo D'Ambrosio (Inter Milan) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Alexis Sánchez with a cross following a set piece situation.

  18. Post update

    Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Michel Aebischer (Bologna).

  20. Goal!

    Goal! Bologna 2, Inter Milan 1. Nicola Sansone (Bologna) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 27th April 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AC Milan34228460303074
2Inter Milan34219472284472
3Napoli34207761303167
4Juventus34199652302266
5Roma341771055401558
6Lazio341681066501656
7Fiorentina34175125446856
8Atalanta341510961431855
9Hellas Verona341310115951849
10Sassuolo341210125955446
11Torino341111124236644
12Udinese341013115352143
13Bologna34119143948-942
14Empoli34910154562-1737
15Spezia3496193459-2533
16Sampdoria3486204157-1630
17Cagliari34610183162-3128
18Salernitana3367202870-4225
19Genoa34316152554-2925
20Venezia3357212761-3422
View full Italian Serie A table

