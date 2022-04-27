Match ends, Bologna 2, Inter Milan 1.
Inter Milan missed the chance to go top of Serie A as a goalkeeping howler gifted Bologna victory - and put AC Milan in control of the title race.
Milan are two points clear at the top with four games to go.
Ivan Perisic put defending champions Inter ahead from 20 yards before Marco Arnautovic headed in an equaliser.
Inter goalkeeper Ionut Radu, in for the injured Samir Handanovic, air-kicked Perisic's throw-in and Nicola Sansone tapped the winner into an empty net.
The match was initially meant to be played in January but was called off amid farcical scenes. Bologna had to quarantine because of a Covid outbreak in the squad but Serie A rules meant Inter had to turn up at the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara and train as normal before a kick-off that never happened.
Inter failed in an appeal to get an automatic 3-0 win and were made to replay the fixture, a move that may cost them the title.
Stefano Pioli's Milan now need three wins and a draw - because they have a head-to-head advantage over Inter - from their final four games to win their first title since 2011.
They do have a tougher run-in than Inter, however, with games against the teams who are currently between seventh and 10th. Inter's opponents are all in the bottom half.
Line-ups
Bologna
Formation 3-5-2
- 28Skorupski
- 5Soumaoro
- 17Medel
- 6Theate
- 29De Silvestri
- 21SorianoSubstituted forDomínguezat 67'minutes
- 30Schouten
- 32SvanbergSubstituted forAebischerat 67'minutes
- 3Hickey
- 9ArnautovicBooked at 55minsSubstituted forOrsoliniat 88'minutes
- 99BarrowSubstituted forSansoneat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Binks
- 4Bonifazi
- 7Orsolini
- 8Domínguez
- 10Sansone
- 14Viola
- 15Mbaye
- 19Santander
- 20Aebischer
- 22Bardi
- 55Vignato
- 71Kasius
Inter Milan
Formation 3-5-2
- 97Radu
- 37Skriniar
- 6de Vrij
- 32DimarcoSubstituted forD'Ambrosioat 70'minutes
- 2DumfriesBooked at 70minsSubstituted forDarmianat 80'minutes
- 23BarellaBooked at 56minsSubstituted forSánchezat 63'minutes
- 77Brozovic
- 20CalhanogluBooked at 79minsSubstituted forGagliardiniat 80'minutes
- 14Perisic
- 10Martínez
- 19CorreaSubstituted forDzekoat 63'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Handanovic
- 5Gagliardini
- 7Sánchez
- 8Vecino
- 9Dzeko
- 13Ranocchia
- 21Cordaz
- 33D'Ambrosio
- 36Darmian
- 38Sangalli
- 47Carboni
- 95Bastoni
- Referee:
- Daniele Doveri
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away26
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away7
- Corners
- Home0
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Bologna 2, Inter Milan 1.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) header from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Edin Dzeko.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Edin Dzeko (Inter Milan) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alexis Sánchez with a cross.
Post update
Roberto Gagliardini (Inter Milan) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Riccardo Orsolini (Bologna).
Post update
Attempt missed. Danilo D'Ambrosio (Inter Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Post update
Alexis Sánchez (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Nicolás Domínguez (Bologna).
Substitution
Substitution, Bologna. Riccardo Orsolini replaces Marko Arnautovic because of an injury.
Post update
Attempt missed. Alexis Sánchez (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Marcelo Brozovic.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Danilo D'Ambrosio (Inter Milan) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ivan Perisic with a cross.
Post update
Roberto Gagliardini (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Michel Aebischer (Bologna).
Post update
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Arthur Theate.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Danilo D'Ambrosio (Inter Milan) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt missed. Danilo D'Ambrosio (Inter Milan) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Alexis Sánchez with a cross following a set piece situation.
Post update
Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Michel Aebischer (Bologna).
Goal!
Goal! Bologna 2, Inter Milan 1. Nicola Sansone (Bologna) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner.