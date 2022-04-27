Bologna v Inter Milan

First Half ends, Bologna 1, Inter Milan 1.
Line-ups
Bologna
Formation 3-5-2
- 28Skorupski
- 5Soumaoro
- 17Medel
- 6Theate
- 29De Silvestri
- 21Soriano
- 30Schouten
- 32Svanberg
- 3Hickey
- 9Arnautovic
- 99Barrow
Substitutes
- 2Binks
- 4Bonifazi
- 7Orsolini
- 8Domínguez
- 10Sansone
- 14Viola
- 15Mbaye
- 19Santander
- 20Aebischer
- 22Bardi
- 55Vignato
- 71Kasius
Inter Milan
Formation 3-5-2
- 97Radu
- 37Skriniar
- 6de Vrij
- 32Dimarco
- 2Dumfries
- 23Barella
- 77Brozovic
- 20Calhanoglu
- 14Perisic
- 10Martínez
- 19Correa
Substitutes
- 1Handanovic
- 5Gagliardini
- 7Sánchez
- 8Vecino
- 9Dzeko
- 13Ranocchia
- 21Cordaz
- 33D'Ambrosio
- 36Darmian
- 38Sangalli
- 47Carboni
- 95Bastoni
- Referee:
- Daniele Doveri
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away3
Live Text
Half Time
Attempt blocked. Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Jerdy Schouten.
Attempt missed. Hakan Calhanoglu (Inter Milan) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Marcelo Brozovic.
Attempt saved. Marko Arnautovic (Bologna) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Musa Barrow with a cross.
Attempt missed. Musa Barrow (Bologna) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Marko Arnautovic.
Hakan Calhanoglu (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mattias Svanberg (Bologna).
Foul by Nicolò Barella (Inter Milan).
Mattias Svanberg (Bologna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Gary Medel (Bologna).
Attempt missed. Denzel Dumfries (Inter Milan) header from the right side of the six yard box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Ivan Perisic with a cross.
Denzel Dumfries (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Aaron Hickey (Bologna).
Goal!
Goal! Bologna 1, Inter Milan 1. Marko Arnautovic (Bologna) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Musa Barrow with a cross.
Attempt saved. Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Milan Skriniar (Inter Milan) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Hakan Calhanoglu.
Attempt blocked. Nicolò Barella (Inter Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Joaquín Correa (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Hakan Calhanoglu.