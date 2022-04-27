Close menu
Italian Serie A
BolognaBologna1Inter MilanInter Milan1

Bologna v Inter Milan

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Line-ups

Bologna

Formation 3-5-2

  • 28Skorupski
  • 5Soumaoro
  • 17Medel
  • 6Theate
  • 29De Silvestri
  • 21Soriano
  • 30Schouten
  • 32Svanberg
  • 3Hickey
  • 9Arnautovic
  • 99Barrow

Substitutes

  • 2Binks
  • 4Bonifazi
  • 7Orsolini
  • 8Domínguez
  • 10Sansone
  • 14Viola
  • 15Mbaye
  • 19Santander
  • 20Aebischer
  • 22Bardi
  • 55Vignato
  • 71Kasius

Inter Milan

Formation 3-5-2

  • 97Radu
  • 37Skriniar
  • 6de Vrij
  • 32Dimarco
  • 2Dumfries
  • 23Barella
  • 77Brozovic
  • 20Calhanoglu
  • 14Perisic
  • 10Martínez
  • 19Correa

Substitutes

  • 1Handanovic
  • 5Gagliardini
  • 7Sánchez
  • 8Vecino
  • 9Dzeko
  • 13Ranocchia
  • 21Cordaz
  • 33D'Ambrosio
  • 36Darmian
  • 38Sangalli
  • 47Carboni
  • 95Bastoni
Referee:
Daniele Doveri

Match Stats

Home TeamBolognaAway TeamInter Milan
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home3
Away12
Shots on Target
Home2
Away3
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home4
Away3

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Bologna 1, Inter Milan 1.

  2. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Jerdy Schouten.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Hakan Calhanoglu (Inter Milan) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Marcelo Brozovic.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Marko Arnautovic (Bologna) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Musa Barrow with a cross.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Musa Barrow (Bologna) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Marko Arnautovic.

  7. Post update

    Hakan Calhanoglu (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Mattias Svanberg (Bologna).

  9. Post update

    Foul by Nicolò Barella (Inter Milan).

  10. Post update

    Mattias Svanberg (Bologna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Gary Medel (Bologna).

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Denzel Dumfries (Inter Milan) header from the right side of the six yard box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Ivan Perisic with a cross.

  14. Post update

    Denzel Dumfries (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Aaron Hickey (Bologna).

  16. Goal!

    Goal! Bologna 1, Inter Milan 1. Marko Arnautovic (Bologna) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Musa Barrow with a cross.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Milan Skriniar (Inter Milan) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Hakan Calhanoglu.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Nicolò Barella (Inter Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Joaquín Correa (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Hakan Calhanoglu.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 27th April 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AC Milan34228460303074
2Inter Milan342110372274573
3Napoli34207761303167
4Juventus34199652302266
5Roma341771055401558
6Lazio341681066501656
7Fiorentina34175125446856
8Atalanta341510959411855
9Hellas Verona341310115951849
10Sassuolo341210125955446
11Torino341111124034644
12Udinese341013115352143
13Bologna341010143848-1040
14Empoli34910154562-1737
15Spezia3496193459-2533
16Sampdoria3486204157-1630
17Cagliari34610183162-3128
18Salernitana3367202870-4225
19Genoa34316152554-2925
20Venezia3357212761-3422
View full Italian Serie A table

