West Ham beat Eintracht Frankfurt in the semi-final on their way to the 1976 European Cup Winners' Cup final, their last major final in Europe

West Ham will have to come from behind in Germany next week if they are to reach their first European final in 46 years after Eintracht Frankfurt secured a deserved first-leg advantage at London Stadium.

Jarrod Bowen came agonisingly close to snatching a draw for the hosts in stoppage time when his overhead kick from a Declan Rice cross bounced down off the crossbar.

But that would have been harsh on Frankfurt, who were a constant threat on the counter-attack and showed why they had won away at Real Betis and Barcelona already in the knockout stages.

The visitors had the perfect start when Ansgar Knauff scored inside the opening minute.

The Hammers did recover through Michail Antonio's 11th goal of the season - and his first in the Europa League since September - as he bundled home Kurt Zouma's nod down at the far post.

It was Frankfurt who got the winner when Daichi Kamada tapped home after Djibril Sow's low shot was turned into his path.

Until the dramatic finale, a Bowen shot that flicked off the outside of a post and Said Benrahma's dipping second-half effort that flashed narrowly wide were West Ham's most dangerous efforts.

It was a disappointing outcome for David Moyes' men, although having performed brilliantly in Lyon to reach the last four, they do have hope when they travel to Frankfurt for the return.

Bubbles burst inside a minute

The stadium announcer proclaimed it the biggest football game at this stadium in the decade since it was opened - even if West Ham only took residency four years later.

Nothing about the build-up suggested otherwise. The pre-match rendition of 'I'm Forever Blowing Bubbles' was raucous. The noise that followed it immense.

That it took less than a minute for Eintracht to hit the mute button was a crushing disappointment.

As they went on to prove, the visitors were a menace on the counter-attack.

Still, despite Rafael Borre being given too much space to turn inside the West Ham box, the situation seemed to be under control. But Pablo Fornals lost Knauff at the crucial time and as the cross floated to the far post, it was the German who had the momentum to knock it in.

The 20-year-old was a scorer in the first leg of Eintracht's memorable victory over Barcelona in the previous round and could easily have had another as the ball broke kindly from an Aaron Cresswell tackle but his shot on the turn went just over.

It was the start of a pattern, West Ham building patiently for little reward, Eintracht moving the ball quicker in response and threatening the home goal.

Daichi Kamada has scored 11 goals in 21 appearances for Eintracht Frankfurt in Europe

Defensive woes

Zouma's return from an ankle injury should have brought additional solidity to West Ham's defence.

As it turned out, it was their weak point.

Cresswell looked particularly unnerved by the early goal and while the flowing move that carried Eintracht into the penalty area for their second was eye-catching enough, the lack of a challenge was glaring.

Kamada was fortunate the rebound from Alphonse Areola's save fell kindly for him but, as the saying goes, you make your own luck.

Had the Japanese midfielder found the net when his curling shot flicked off Craig Dawson as the visitors threatened again, West Ham's hopes of getting through would have been virtually over.

As it happens, while Eintracht have been unbeaten away from home in this competition, they have only won once in five attempts at Waldstadion, although, admittedly, they are yet to lose, something West Ham have to change.

