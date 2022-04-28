Match ends, Leicester City 1, Roma 1.
Leicester City's Europa Conference League semi-final remains in the balance after a hard-fought draw with Jose Mourinho's Roma at The King Power Stadium.
Foxes' manager Brendan Rodgers will be disappointed they are not taking a lead to Stadio Olimpico for the second leg after they dominated the second half and came from behind to draw level.
Roma struck early when Nicola Zalewski played in captain Lorenzo Pellegrini for a smooth low finish underneath Leicester keeper Kasper Schmeichel in the 15th minute.
Leicester maintained their composure and deservedly equalised after 67 minutes when Ademola Lookman bundled in a cross from Harvey Barnes, via defender Gianluca Mancini.
Mourinho will be satisfied with this result as Leicester could not make their domination pay, with Roma keeper Rui Patricio saving superbly from lively substitute Kelechi Iheanacho, who also headed over from close range.
Foxes still have hope
Leicester City will believe they did not get the result their performance deserved as Roma defended for the draw which seemed to suit their purposes and those of coach Mourinho.
The Foxes were rocked back by Roma's early goal but get great credit for refusing to panic and continuing to play their passing game which brought the reward of a scrambled equaliser.
Roma's threat was very fleeting, although Schmeichel was called into action in the closing stages to turn substitute Sergio Oliveira's shot on to the woodwork following a clever backheel from England striker Tammy Abraham.
Leicester were tireless, with James Maddison constantly probing despite not having his usual shooting accuracy while Jamie Vardy understandably looked short of full match fitness following his injury absence.
Rodgers has every right to remain positive, however, because Leicester were the better side, were rarely troubled at the back and only lacked cutting edge up front.
Roma, rightly, will feel they are in a favoured position but Leicester will still feel their first appearance in a European final remains a possibility.
Player of the match
AbrahamTammy Abraham
Leicester City
Avg
- Squad number22Player nameDewsbury-HallAverage rating
6.99
- Squad number7Player nameBarnesAverage rating
6.81
- Squad number37Player nameLookmanAverage rating
6.78
- Squad number2Player nameJustinAverage rating
6.56
- Squad number10Player nameMaddisonAverage rating
6.51
- Squad number9Player nameVardyAverage rating
6.50
- Squad number6Player nameEvansAverage rating
6.41
- Squad number14Player nameIheanachoAverage rating
6.40
- Squad number3Player nameFofanaAverage rating
6.39
- Squad number11Player nameAlbrightonAverage rating
6.32
- Squad number1Player nameSchmeichelAverage rating
6.26
- Squad number8Player nameTielemansAverage rating
6.25
- Squad number21Player nameRicardo PereiraAverage rating
6.13
- Squad number27Player nameCastagneAverage rating
5.93
- Squad number17Player nameAyoze PérezAverage rating
5.91
Roma
Avg
- Squad number9Player nameAbrahamAverage rating
7.51
- Squad number6Player nameSmallingAverage rating
7.10
- Squad number7Player namePellegriniAverage rating
6.89
- Squad number1Player nameRui PatrícioAverage rating
6.73
- Squad number3Player nameIbañezAverage rating
6.59
- Squad number77Player nameMkhitaryanAverage rating
6.58
- Squad number22Player nameZanioloAverage rating
6.47
- Squad number59Player nameZalewskiAverage rating
6.46
- Squad number23Player nameManciniAverage rating
6.42
- Squad number4Player nameCristanteAverage rating
6.37
- Squad number2Player nameKarsdorpAverage rating
6.36
- Squad number5Player nameViñaAverage rating
5.86
- Squad number64Player nameAfena-GyanAverage rating
5.73
- Squad number27Player nameSérgio OliveiraAverage rating
5.30
- Squad number17Player nameVeretoutAverage rating
5.16
Line-ups
Leicester
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Schmeichel
- 21Ricardo Pereira
- 3Fofana
- 6Evans
- 27CastagneSubstituted forJustinat 21'minutes
- 10Maddison
- 8Tielemans
- 22Dewsbury-HallBooked at 26mins
- 11AlbrightonSubstituted forBarnesat 62'minutes
- 9VardyBooked at 59minsSubstituted forIheanachoat 62'minutes
- 37LookmanSubstituted forPérezat 84'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Justin
- 4Söyüncü
- 7Barnes
- 12Ward
- 14Iheanacho
- 17Pérez
- 18Amartey
- 20Choudhury
- 23Vestergaard
- 29Daka
- 33Thomas
- 42Soumaré
Roma
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Rui Patrício
- 23Mancini
- 6Smalling
- 3Ibañez da Silva
- 2Karsdorp
- 77MkhitaryanSubstituted forVeretoutat 57'minutes
- 4Cristante
- 7PellegriniSubstituted forAfena-Gyanat 85'minutes
- 59ZalewskiSubstituted forViñaat 85'minutes
- 22ZanioloBooked at 63minsSubstituted forOliveiraat 69'minutes
- 9AbrahamBooked at 8mins
Substitutes
- 5Viña
- 11Pérez
- 14Shomurodov
- 15Maitland-Niles
- 17Veretout
- 24Kumbulla
- 27Oliveira
- 37Spinazzola
- 52Bove
- 64Afena-Gyan
- 87Cerântula Fuzato
- 92El Shaarawy
- Referee:
- Carlos del Cerro Grande
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home67%
- Away33%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home11
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away14
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Leicester City 1, Roma 1.
Post update
Offside, Roma. Rui Patrício tries a through ball, but Felix Afena-Gyan is caught offside.
Post update
Hand ball by James Maddison (Leicester City).
Post update
Foul by Youri Tielemans (Leicester City).
Post update
Felix Afena-Gyan (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City).
Post update
Chris Smalling (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Wesley Fofana (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Felix Afena-Gyan (Roma).
Substitution
Substitution, Roma. Felix Afena-Gyan replaces Lorenzo Pellegrini.
Substitution
Substitution, Roma. Matias Viña replaces Nicola Zalewski.
Substitution
Substitution, Leicester City. Ayoze Pérez replaces Ademola Lookman.
Post update
Corner, Roma. Conceded by Kasper Schmeichel.
Post update
Attempt saved. Sérgio Oliveira (Roma) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Tammy Abraham.
Post update
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Rui Patrício.
Post update
Attempt saved. Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Youri Tielemans.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jordan Veretout (Roma) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Nicola Zalewski.
Post update
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Ibañez.
Post update
Attempt missed. Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City) header from the left side of the six yard box is just a bit too high.
Half time
