Europa Conference League - Semi-final - 1st Leg
LeicesterLeicester City1RomaRoma1

Leicester City 1-1 Roma: Brendan Rodgers' side fight back to earn draw

By Phil McNultyChief football writer at King Power Stadium

Last updated on .From the section European Footballcomments50

Ademola Lookman
Gianluca Mancini turned in under pressure from Ademola Lookman

Leicester City's Europa Conference League semi-final remains in the balance after a hard-fought draw with Jose Mourinho's Roma at The King Power Stadium.

Foxes' manager Brendan Rodgers will be disappointed they are not taking a lead to Stadio Olimpico for the second leg after they dominated the second half and came from behind to draw level.

Roma struck early when Nicola Zalewski played in captain Lorenzo Pellegrini for a smooth low finish underneath Leicester keeper Kasper Schmeichel in the 15th minute.

Leicester maintained their composure and deservedly equalised after 67 minutes when Ademola Lookman bundled in a cross from Harvey Barnes, via defender Gianluca Mancini.

Mourinho will be satisfied with this result as Leicester could not make their domination pay, with Roma keeper Rui Patricio saving superbly from lively substitute Kelechi Iheanacho, who also headed over from close range.

Foxes still have hope

Leicester City will believe they did not get the result their performance deserved as Roma defended for the draw which seemed to suit their purposes and those of coach Mourinho.

The Foxes were rocked back by Roma's early goal but get great credit for refusing to panic and continuing to play their passing game which brought the reward of a scrambled equaliser.

Roma's threat was very fleeting, although Schmeichel was called into action in the closing stages to turn substitute Sergio Oliveira's shot on to the woodwork following a clever backheel from England striker Tammy Abraham.

Leicester were tireless, with James Maddison constantly probing despite not having his usual shooting accuracy while Jamie Vardy understandably looked short of full match fitness following his injury absence.

Rodgers has every right to remain positive, however, because Leicester were the better side, were rarely troubled at the back and only lacked cutting edge up front.

Roma, rightly, will feel they are in a favoured position but Leicester will still feel their first appearance in a European final remains a possibility.

Player of the match

AbrahamTammy Abraham

with an average of 7.51

Leicester City

  1. Squad number22Player nameDewsbury-Hall
    Average rating

    6.99

  2. Squad number7Player nameBarnes
    Average rating

    6.81

  3. Squad number37Player nameLookman
    Average rating

    6.78

  4. Squad number2Player nameJustin
    Average rating

    6.56

  5. Squad number10Player nameMaddison
    Average rating

    6.51

  6. Squad number9Player nameVardy
    Average rating

    6.50

  7. Squad number6Player nameEvans
    Average rating

    6.41

  8. Squad number14Player nameIheanacho
    Average rating

    6.40

  9. Squad number3Player nameFofana
    Average rating

    6.39

  10. Squad number11Player nameAlbrighton
    Average rating

    6.32

  11. Squad number1Player nameSchmeichel
    Average rating

    6.26

  12. Squad number8Player nameTielemans
    Average rating

    6.25

  13. Squad number21Player nameRicardo Pereira
    Average rating

    6.13

  14. Squad number27Player nameCastagne
    Average rating

    5.93

  15. Squad number17Player nameAyoze Pérez
    Average rating

    5.91

Roma

  1. Squad number9Player nameAbraham
    Average rating

    7.51

  2. Squad number6Player nameSmalling
    Average rating

    7.10

  3. Squad number7Player namePellegrini
    Average rating

    6.89

  4. Squad number1Player nameRui Patrício
    Average rating

    6.73

  5. Squad number3Player nameIbañez
    Average rating

    6.59

  6. Squad number77Player nameMkhitaryan
    Average rating

    6.58

  7. Squad number22Player nameZaniolo
    Average rating

    6.47

  8. Squad number59Player nameZalewski
    Average rating

    6.46

  9. Squad number23Player nameMancini
    Average rating

    6.42

  10. Squad number4Player nameCristante
    Average rating

    6.37

  11. Squad number2Player nameKarsdorp
    Average rating

    6.36

  12. Squad number5Player nameViña
    Average rating

    5.86

  13. Squad number64Player nameAfena-Gyan
    Average rating

    5.73

  14. Squad number27Player nameSérgio Oliveira
    Average rating

    5.30

  15. Squad number17Player nameVeretout
    Average rating

    5.16

Line-ups

Leicester

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Schmeichel
  • 21Ricardo Pereira
  • 3Fofana
  • 6Evans
  • 27CastagneSubstituted forJustinat 21'minutes
  • 10Maddison
  • 8Tielemans
  • 22Dewsbury-HallBooked at 26mins
  • 11AlbrightonSubstituted forBarnesat 62'minutes
  • 9VardyBooked at 59minsSubstituted forIheanachoat 62'minutes
  • 37LookmanSubstituted forPérezat 84'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Justin
  • 4Söyüncü
  • 7Barnes
  • 12Ward
  • 14Iheanacho
  • 17Pérez
  • 18Amartey
  • 20Choudhury
  • 23Vestergaard
  • 29Daka
  • 33Thomas
  • 42Soumaré

Roma

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Rui Patrício
  • 23Mancini
  • 6Smalling
  • 3Ibañez da Silva
  • 2Karsdorp
  • 77MkhitaryanSubstituted forVeretoutat 57'minutes
  • 4Cristante
  • 7PellegriniSubstituted forAfena-Gyanat 85'minutes
  • 59ZalewskiSubstituted forViñaat 85'minutes
  • 22ZanioloBooked at 63minsSubstituted forOliveiraat 69'minutes
  • 9AbrahamBooked at 8mins

Substitutes

  • 5Viña
  • 11Pérez
  • 14Shomurodov
  • 15Maitland-Niles
  • 17Veretout
  • 24Kumbulla
  • 27Oliveira
  • 37Spinazzola
  • 52Bove
  • 64Afena-Gyan
  • 87Cerântula Fuzato
  • 92El Shaarawy
Referee:
Carlos del Cerro Grande

Match Stats

Home TeamLeicesterAway TeamRoma
Possession
Home67%
Away33%
Shots
Home13
Away4
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home11
Away1
Fouls
Home11
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Leicester City 1, Roma 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Leicester City 1, Roma 1.

  3. Post update

    Offside, Roma. Rui Patrício tries a through ball, but Felix Afena-Gyan is caught offside.

  4. Post update

    Hand ball by James Maddison (Leicester City).

  5. Post update

    Foul by Youri Tielemans (Leicester City).

  6. Post update

    Felix Afena-Gyan (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City).

  8. Post update

    Chris Smalling (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Wesley Fofana (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Felix Afena-Gyan (Roma).

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Roma. Felix Afena-Gyan replaces Lorenzo Pellegrini.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Roma. Matias Viña replaces Nicola Zalewski.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Leicester City. Ayoze Pérez replaces Ademola Lookman.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Roma. Conceded by Kasper Schmeichel.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Sérgio Oliveira (Roma) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Tammy Abraham.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Rui Patrício.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Youri Tielemans.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jordan Veretout (Roma) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Nicola Zalewski.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Ibañez.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City) header from the left side of the six yard box is just a bit too high.

Comments

Join the conversation

50 comments

  • Comment posted by passing wind is my Raison d etre, today at 22:29

    2 former Man City managers on the scoresheet

  • Comment posted by Maccers, today at 22:29

    The name of this competition doesn’t do it any favours. English fans of a certain vintage automatically think of the Vauxhall Conference, but the reality is it’s Europe’s third competition (like the Cup Winners Cup used to be). It’s a fantastic achievement to win it and anyone who says different is either contrary or has engaged fingers before brain.

  • Comment posted by maybe one day, today at 22:24

    those Leicester cappers though so embarrassing

    • Reply posted by mefromle, today at 22:28

      mefromle replied:
      Cappers! FAIL....🤣🤣

  • Comment posted by gone-for-a-walk-bye, today at 22:24

    Leicester were that poor they needed help from Roma to score an own goal 🥅 to try and help them in the second leg 🤣😂

  • Comment posted by Y0U, today at 22:20

    Is it back to being a mickey mouse tournament again now then?

  • Comment posted by Oncha, today at 22:15

    Fair result in the end. Though Leicester should've worked harder at taking a 1st leg win to Rome. Maybe, getting the Leicester mid-fielders to work a bit more at moving the ball more quickly in the 3rd end and crossing the ball into the 18 yard box will do them some goal scoring good. Smalling was clearly the difference. Man U fans might not believe his performance tonight.

  • Comment posted by over, today at 22:13

    Leicester have run their course. Never mind it's hardly a trophy worth winning.

  • Comment posted by andyw, today at 22:12

    I'm no fan of Leicester, but hope they turn this round next week, if only to stop the "miserable one" from having something else to boast about.

  • Comment posted by Bazza84, today at 22:12

    Cautiously optimistic we can get a smash and grab win in Rome.

  • Comment posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 22:07

    All to play for Leicester. Roma are very beatable at home if Rodgers gets his tactics right.

    • Reply posted by rospur, today at 22:17

      rospur replied:
      Absolutely No chance

  • Comment posted by gone-for-a-walk-bye, today at 22:05

    Sorry blue boy Leicester have had it now they won’t win in Roma and hold MAN Vardy didn’t do much and over rated Rogers has lost the plot Leicester City season is now petering out

  • Comment posted by tv, today at 22:02

    It'll be tough next week against a Mourinho team at home. Leicester have got to start taking their chances....

  • Comment posted by Dirkster, today at 22:02

    Leicester were the better team.

    Half time

    Game on....

    • Reply posted by rospur, today at 22:17

      rospur replied:
      Roma will take you apart at home, leciester will just sit back

  • Comment posted by La mitad mas que Indio, today at 22:02

    1-1, Roma favored as they are playing at home next week. I hope Leicester City make the final, but if they don't, then I hope Mourinho and Roma win it all, just to stick it to Man United and Spurs, who failed to get to a final or obtain silverware since he left.

    • Reply posted by anthony moody, today at 22:13

      anthony moody replied:
      Sir, you are so right! Jose won three trophies for Man United, and also achieved what he described as the hardest achievement of his career - taking them to second in the Premier League. And how was rewarded? Well, the French "virus", Pogba, forced Man United's hand and got Jose the sack. He then took Spurs to a final and was sakced five days before the game. Disgusting treatment.

  • Comment posted by Teddy1, today at 22:02

    Does it matter anyway? Such a non entity competition the winners will play Clacton Town next.

  • Comment posted by blue boy, today at 21:59

    Good entertaining game. Well played lads. Still all to play for. Fingers crossed, you never know.

    • Reply posted by gone-for-a-walk-bye, today at 22:06

      gone-for-a-walk-bye replied:
      No no chance you needed to win tonight bottled it

  • Comment posted by jambo1, today at 21:59

    Still fancy Leicester to make final.

    • Reply posted by gone-for-a-walk-bye, today at 22:09

      gone-for-a-walk-bye replied:
      In your dreams

