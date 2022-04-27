Last updated on .From the section Walsall

Joss Labadie joined Walsall in 2021 after five years at Newport County

Walsall midfielder Joss Labadie is expected to be out for nine months after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury.

The Saddlers captain was forced off during the first half of his side's 2-0 win over Port Vale on Saturday.

Labadie, 31, has played 35 times for the club in League Two since arriving from Newport County in June 2021.

It follows Walsall striker Conor Wilkinson picking up a similar serious knee problem earlier this month.

Walsall head coach Michael Flynn confirmed: "He's out for nine months. I'm gutted for Joss as he's done it before, not the same leg.

"It's another key player that is going to be missing for a long time," he added.

"It's a kick in the teeth and again, it could affect what we're trying to do [in the summer] as there's two wages that are out of the equation.

"My first thoughts are with Joss and Conor, that they have the best rehab they can."