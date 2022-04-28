Last updated on .From the section Irish

Linfield sit top of the table on 80 points with Cliftonville just one point behind

Saturday's games involving title-chasing Linfield and Cliftonville will be streamed live on BBC Sport NI as a nail-biting Irish Premiership season concludes.

Just one point separates the Belfast rivals after 37 league matches, with Linfield seeking one more win to ensure the Gibson Cup remains at Windsor Park.

Cliftonville travel to Glentoran while the Blues host Coleraine, with both games kicking off at 17:30 BST.

The matches will be live on iPlayer.

BBC Radio Ulster will also follow all the action of the final day on Sportsound. Michael McNamee presents the live coverage from 5pm on BBC Radio Ulster/Foyle and BBC Sounds.

Both sides drew last weekend with Cliftonville coming from 3-1 behind to claim a point against north Belfast rivals Crusaders as Linfield were held scoreless by Larne at home.

David Healy's defending champions are chasing a fourth straight title triumph while the Reds have not lifted the Gibson Cup since 2014.