L-R: Tom Rogic, Regan Charles-Cook, Craig Gordon and Callum McGregor

Celtic duo Callum McGregor and Tom Rogic are in the running for the PFA Scotland player of the year, along with Hearts goalkeeper Craig Gordon and Ross County winger Regan Charles-Cook.

Aberdeen pair Calvin Ramsay and Connor Barron face competition from Hibs defender Josh Doig and Celtic's Liel Abada for the young player award.

Charlie Wellings and Jacynta Galabadaarachchi of Celtic are up for women's player of the year, as are Rangers striker Lizzie Arnot and Glasgow City's Priscila Chinchilla.

Costa Rica striker Chinchilla and Australian Galabadaarachchi are also nominated for the young player prize, with Hearts' Maria McAneny and Aberdeen's Bayley Hutchison.

It is the first time women have been included in the PFA Scotland vote, which is cast by players in the respective competitions.

