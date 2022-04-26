Last updated on .From the section Nottm Forest

Nottingham Forest are looking to end a 23-year Premier League absence

Midfielder Ryan Yates says Nottingham Forest "need to thrive" on the pressure of chasing automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Tuesday's win at already-promoted Fulham means they could finish in the top two and go up alongside the Whites if they win their final three games.

Forest, who earned just one point from their first seven games this term, are already assured of a play-off spot.

"We'll keep riding the wave as long as possible," Yates said.

"What a journey it has been so far. But we have to live in the moment."

Two-time European champions Forest have recovered from their worst start to a season for more than a century to challenge for a return to the Premier League after a 23-year absence.

In mid-September Forest were bottom of the table and sacked Chris Hughton.

Under his replacement Steve Cooper, Forest have collected more points than any other side in the Championship.

They face Swansea at home on Saturday, followed by a visit to Bournemouth on 3 May and their season ends with a trip to Hull on 7 May.

When asked by BBC Radio Nottingham what he would have said in September if told Forest would recover to feature in the automatic promotion race, Yates replied: "I honestly would have laughed.

"We have done unbelievable, but we are at the biggest football club in the Championship and we need to thrive in this pressure.

"We are the best team in the league since the gaffer has been here, that speaks for itself.

"We are doing so, so well but there is more to come personally and as a team."

Victory at Craven Cottage, courtesy of Philip Zinckernagel's first-half winner, was Forest's eighth win in nine games. During that run, the Reds have conceded just three goals.

Against leaders Fulham, they held on for victory despite the hosts having 75% possession and 20 shots.

"If we are going to go up, we need to show all sides of our game," Yates said.

"We are constantly striving to improve game by game and we are not looking further than Swansea on Saturday."