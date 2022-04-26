Marco Silva: Fulham boss charged by FA after red card at Bournemouth
Fulham boss Marco Silva has been charged by the Football Association following his red card in Saturday's 1-1 draw at Bournemouth.
Silva was dismissed deep into added time for his protests against a penalty conceded by Harry Wilson, which was scored by Dominic Solanke.
The goal rescued a point for the home side and kept the Cherries' slim title hopes alive.
Silva has until Friday to respond to the charge.
Aleksandar Mitrovic had given the already-promoted Cottagers the lead in the top-of-the-table clash with his 41st Championship goal of the season, awarded via goalline technology.
Fulham looked on course for a victory that would have all but sealed the title until Wilson was penalised for a foul on Adam Smith in added time.
An FA spokesperson said Silva's behaviour in the 95th minute was "improper", leading to the sending off.
Fulham were beaten 1-0 at home by promotion-chasing Nottingham Forest on Tuesday, while Bournemouth fought back from 3-0 down to draw against Swansea.
Fulham will secure the title with victory against Luton on Monday, or if Bournemouth fail to win at Blackburn on Saturday.