Marco Silva's complaints came in the 95th minute after Bournemouth were awarded a penalty

Fulham boss Marco Silva has been charged by the Football Association following his red card in Saturday's 1-1 draw at Bournemouth.

Silva was dismissed deep into added time for his protests against a penalty conceded by Harry Wilson, which was scored by Dominic Solanke.

The goal rescued a point for the home side and kept the Cherries' slim title hopes alive.

Silva has until Friday to respond to the charge.

Aleksandar Mitrovic had given the already-promoted Cottagers the lead in the top-of-the-table clash with his 41st Championship goal of the season, awarded via goalline technology.

Fulham looked on course for a victory that would have all but sealed the title until Wilson was penalised for a foul on Adam Smith in added time.

An FA spokesperson said Silva's behaviour in the 95th minute was "improper", leading to the sending off.

Fulham were beaten 1-0 at home by promotion-chasing Nottingham Forest on Tuesday, while Bournemouth fought back from 3-0 down to draw against Swansea.

Fulham will secure the title with victory against Luton on Monday, or if Bournemouth fail to win at Blackburn on Saturday.