Paul Mullin celebrates with Wrexham team mates after scoring in the 6-1 win against Weymouth

Striker Paul Mullin says Wrexham can only focus on themselves rather than worry about National League leaders Stockport County.

Second-placed Wrexham closed the gap to four points after coming from behind to win 6-1 at Weymouth on Tuesday evening.

Wrexham have played one game more than rivals County, who currently occupy the sole automatic promotion spot.

"We'll keep going until the very end," said Mullin, who took his season's tally to 24 with a goal at Weymouth.

"That's us as a group and that's us as a team. All the staff and all the players are as one knowing full well we've got to give our all and what will be will be.

"No one can ask anything more than that. We can only do what we can do.

"We know they need to get beaten and we need to beat them, that's common sense.

"But for us we've got to focus on ourselves and give everything that we can to win the game on Saturday and see what happens come the end of the season.

"I don't concern myself with how other teams are going. I don't even check how they got on after games."

Phil Parkinson's side are certain of a play-off spot but Mullin said the aim is to secure automatic promotion to League Two.

Wrexham could close the gap to one point if they beat Southend United on Saturday ahead of Stockport's early evening game against Boreham Wood.

"That's what we've got to aim to do, go within one point to them an try and create a bit of pressure on them and try and make it as hard as we can for them to get cross that line," Mullin added.

"But if we work as hard as we can, go and win the game then that obviously leaves us in a better position.

"I came here because I think the club's got massive potential and I've seen the size of the club and what the owners are doing with it."