Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Becky Spencer has kept four clean sheets in nine WSL matches for Tottenham this season

Tottenham goalkeeper Becky Spencer has signed a new two-year deal with the club.

Spencer, 31, joined Spurs from West Ham in 2019.

The Jamaica international has since made 51 appearances for Tottenham and her new deal will keep her with the north-London club until 2024.

"The direction the club is going in, the staff, players and fans made the decision really easy for me," Spencer told the club's website.

"I feel comfortable here, it's like a home. Where we are now is incredible and I can't wait to see what is to come."

Spencer has kept four clean sheets in the nine WSL matches she has played this season.

Tottenham currently sit in fifth position in the league with four games remaining.