Scottish Gossip: SPFL, Hibs, Roy Keane, Aberdeen, Celtic, Rangers, Arbroath, Hearts, Ross County
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Concern is growing among clubs that car dealer Cinch will withhold some of the £1.6m end-of-season payment due to be shared across all four divisions because of Rangers' ongoing dispute with the SPFL over the sponsorship agreement. (Daily Record)
Hibs are to hold further talks with Roy Keane over their managerial vacancy but he faces stiff competition as the quality of applicants is stronger than when Shaun Maloney was appointed in December. (Sun)
Aberdeen's Calvin Ramsay has crowned his first full season by winning the Scottish Football Writers' Association young player of the year award. (Daily Record)
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell and Scotland head coach Steve Clarke have been nominated for the Scottish Football Writers' Association manager of the year prize along with Ange Postecoglou (Celtic), Robbie Neilson (Hearts) and Malky Mackay (Ross County). (Courier)
Celtic will make Bodo/Glimt winger Ola Solbakken - whose goal helped knock the Scottish side out of the Europa Conference - a signing target if they fail to secure Benfica loaneee Jota on a permanent deal this summer. (Daily Mail, print edition)
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack says he expects bids for Lewis Ferguson and Calvin Ramsay this summer, but will only sell if the offers suit the Pittodrie club. (Press & Journal, subscription required)
Rangers reaching the Europa League final this season would top their run to the 2008 Uefa Cup showpiece, says former striker Kyle Lafferty. (Daily Record)
Scottish referee Bobby Madden will officiate the Greek Cup semi-final second leg between Lamia and Panathinaikos on Wednesday (Sun)