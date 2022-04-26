Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Concern is growing among clubs that car dealer Cinch will withhold some of the £1.6m end-of-season payment due to be shared across all four divisions because of Rangers' ongoing dispute with the SPFL over the sponsorship agreement. (Daily Record) external-link

Hibs are to hold further talks with Roy Keane over their managerial vacancy but he faces stiff competition as the quality of applicants is stronger than when Shaun Maloney was appointed in December. (Sun) external-link

Aberdeen's Calvin Ramsay has crowned his first full season by winning the Scottish Football Writers' Association young player of the year award. (Daily Record) external-link

Arbroath boss Dick Campbell and Scotland head coach Steve Clarke have been nominated for the Scottish Football Writers' Association manager of the year prize along with Ange Postecoglou (Celtic), Robbie Neilson (Hearts) and Malky Mackay (Ross County). (Courier) external-link

Celtic will make Bodo/Glimt winger Ola Solbakken - whose goal helped knock the Scottish side out of the Europa Conference - a signing target if they fail to secure Benfica loaneee Jota on a permanent deal this summer. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack says he expects bids for Lewis Ferguson and Calvin Ramsay this summer, but will only sell if the offers suit the Pittodrie club. (Press & Journal, subscription required) external-link

Rangers reaching the Europa League final this season would top their run to the 2008 Uefa Cup showpiece, says former striker Kyle Lafferty. (Daily Record) external-link