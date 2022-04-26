Steven McCullough free-kick seals final spot for Sky Blues

A stunning free-kick from Steven McCullough sent 10-man Ballymena United through to the Irish Cup final with a 1-0 victory over Newry City in a scrappy contest at Mourneview Park.

McCullough's beautiful strike early in the second half was the high point of a rescheduled semi-final that was low on quality.

Ballymena had to play the final 25 minutes of the match with 10 men after Kym Nelson was shown a straight red card for raising his hands in a melee involving players from both sides.

The Sky Blues will play Crusaders in the decider at Windsor Park on 7 May, with the Crues having beaten Cliftonville in the other last-four encounter on 1 April.

Tuesday night's match was due to take place the following day but it was delayed after Glentoran appealed the Irish FA's decision to dismiss them from the competition for fielding an ineligible player, Joe Crowe, in their 1-0 quarter-final win over Newry.

When their appeal was dismissed, the Glens sought arbitration which was unsuccessful but meant this was the third date scheduled for the second semi-final.

The game's decisive goal arrived in the 53rd minute after Malachy Smith fouled Ryan Waide. McCullough struck it sweetly with his left foot from almost 25 yards and it curled into the top corner past goalkeeper Steven Maguire.

Exceptional, absolutely exceptional - Jeffrey on McCullough winner

Nelson's red card came on 72 minutes when a blatant foul by Brendan Barr on the talented John McGovern sparked a melee in the middle of the pitch, with midfielder Nelson sent off for his part in a confrontation that involved players from both sides.

Newry, who are set to be crowned Championship winners and be promoted to the top flight on Saturday, produced a late flurry of shots that were blocked but could not find an equaliser.

Brian Healy and McGovern had shots closed down and substitute Declan Carville had a late header from a corner saved by Jordan Williamson, but it was not to be for Newry who have now lost in all six Irish Cup semi-finals they have played in.

They can look forward an almost certain return to the top flight while David Jeffrey's Ballymena can now prepare for what will be a second Irish Cup final in three seasons.

The Sky Blues will be aiming to win the premier knockout competition in Irish League football for the first time since 1989 when they contest the showpiece decider.

The first chance of a scrappy first half fell to Newry striker Daniel Hughes, whose speculative shot from distance was well struck but straight at goalkeeper Jordan Williamson, with McCullough trying his luck at the other end but firing well over the crossbar.

United then had a good opportunity to open the scoring when a McCullough free-kick into the box was flicked on to captain Leroy Millar who swivelled but did not catch his close-range shot well and keeper Maguire was able to save comfortably.

Maguire was forced into action again just after the half-hour mark when Millar won possession in Newry half and fed McCullough, who unleashed a super first-time shot from 20 yards that Maguire got a strong hand to.