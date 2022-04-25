Women's Serie A to become professional league

Last updated on .From the section European Football

The women's Serie A will become a professional league from next season, Italy's football federation (FIGC) has announced.

The FIGC said amendments have been made to its regulations for the move to take place.

"We have brought to life and given the definitive legal base for the transfer to professional soccer as of 1 July," said FIGC president Gabriele Gravina.

Juventus are top of the league with two games left.

"It will be the start of a new challenge which will see us involved as a system in taking advantage of all the opportunities of this epochal change," said Italian Footballers' Association president Umberto Calcagno.