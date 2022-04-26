Last updated on .From the section Hibernian

Former Manchester United skipper Roy Keane is a popular TV pundit and has not managed a club since leaving Ipswich in January 2011

Hibernian are in no hurry to appoint a new manager despite Roy Keane's apparent interest in the vacancy.

The Easter Road club, who sacked Shaun Maloney last week, have been approached by agents representing the 50-year-old former Manchester United captain.

However, Hibs will take their time, with David Gray in interim charge for the remaining four games of the season.

Chief executive Ben Kensell and head of recruitment Ian Gordon are in England to meet with possible candidates.

Former Sunderland and Ipswich manager Keane has been installed as the bookmakers' favourite to replace Maloney, who was in charge for just 19 games after replacing Jack Ross in December.

However, his last post at Portman Road came to an end in January 2011. Since then he has taken up assistant manager roles with Republic of Ireland, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest.

In the wake of Maloney's dismissal, Hibs owner Ron Gordon admitted the Edinburgh club may have been too hasty to hand the former Belgium assistant his first managerial job.

"We are going to be a little bit more methodical, putting together a sub-group of the board to also be involved in the vetting process," said US-based Gordon last Wednesday.

"We are going to be a little bit more thorough than the last time. We are going to minimise the risk this time."