Ronald Araujo has made 78 appearances for Barcelona in all competitions since joining the club in 2018

Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo has agreed a contract until 2026 with a 1bn euro (£841m) buyout clause.

Araujo's previous contract with the Spanish club was set to expire in 2023.

The Uruguayan, 23, has played 26 times in La Liga this season, scoring four goals, including one in a 4-0 win against Real Madrid.

"He has proved himself to be the present and future for Barca, becoming an integral part of the Blaugrana defence," the club said in a statement.

"His talents in defence and scoring goals mean he is a key player for years to come."

Araujo joined Barcelona on a five-year contract from Uruguayan club Boston River in 2018.

In 2019, he came off the bench to make his first-team debut against Sevilla but was sent off 14 minutes later after bringing down Javier Hernandez.

He has made nine appearances for his national side Uruguay, making his senior debut in 2020.