Freddy Hall (second from left) was part of the Limerick side that won the 2016 League of Ireland First Division title

Tributes have been paid to former Northampton Town, AFC Telford United, Limerick and Bermuda goalkeeper Freddy Hall, who has died at the age of 37.

Reports say Hall was killed in a car crash in his native Bermuda.

He spent the 2011-12 season in League Two with Northampton, playing three times, and later played for Telford in the National League before winning the Irish First Division title at Limerick.

Hall earned 10 Bermuda caps, including several World Cup qualifying games.

"We are deeply saddened to learn of his passing," a Northampton statement said.

"Our thoughts are with Freddy's family and friends at this very sad time."

A Limerick tribute added: "Freddy served the club with distinction during his time here. The club extends its sincere condolences to Freddy's family at his tragic passing."