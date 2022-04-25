Hammarby left-back Mohanad Jeahze, the 25-year-old Sweden-born Iraq international for whom Lech Poznan had a bid rejected last summer, is being tracked by Celtic in a potential £2m summer transfer. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Western Sydney Wanderers 23-year-old Keanu Baccus has agreed a two-year contract to join St Mirren this summer, becoming manager Stephen Robinson's second acquisition after he returned to former club Motherwell to sign up another midfielder, Mark O'Hara. (Scottish Daily Express) external-link

Former Manchester United and Celtic midfielder Roy Keane, whose last management job was with Ipswich Town in 2011, wants to be Hibernian boss and the 50-year-old's representatives have made contact with the Scottish Premiership club to confirm his interest in leaving his TV pundit duties behind. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Hibernian chief executive Ben Kensell and head of recruitment Ian Gordon have headed to England to interview a number of candidates for their management vacancy after receiving a number of strong applicants from managers with international and English Premier League experience, but it remains to be seen whether former Sunderland and Ipswich Town boss Roy Keane is among them. (Daily Record) external-link

Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley says the newly crowned Scottish League 1 champions could not compete against full-time football after 25-year-old left-back Harry Milne agreed a two-year contract to join Championship promotion hopefuls Partick Thistle at the end of the season. (Press & Journal) external-link

Tottenham Hotspur are in talks with Rangers about a pre-season friendly at Ibrox. (Football London) external-link

Suspended Ryan Porteous' importance to Hibernian was shown on Saturday, when the Edinburgh side won their first Premiership game of the season, and had only their second clean sheet, without the 23-year-old centre-half. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Livingston goalkeeper Max Stryjek is facing an anxious wait on possible Scottish FA punishment following Saturday's victory over Aberdeen after the 25-year-old Pole was accused of deliberately "smashing" home winger Vicente Besuijen in the face. (The Herald) external-link