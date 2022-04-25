Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hibs, Hearts, Keane, Spurs, Jeahze, St Mirren, Stryjek, Livingston, Baccus, Partick, Cove, Milne
Hammarby left-back Mohanad Jeahze, the 25-year-old Sweden-born Iraq international for whom Lech Poznan had a bid rejected last summer, is being tracked by Celtic in a potential £2m summer transfer. (Scottish Sun)
Western Sydney Wanderers 23-year-old Keanu Baccus has agreed a two-year contract to join St Mirren this summer, becoming manager Stephen Robinson's second acquisition after he returned to former club Motherwell to sign up another midfielder, Mark O'Hara. (Scottish Daily Express)
Former Manchester United and Celtic midfielder Roy Keane, whose last management job was with Ipswich Town in 2011, wants to be Hibernian boss and the 50-year-old's representatives have made contact with the Scottish Premiership club to confirm his interest in leaving his TV pundit duties behind. (Scottish Sun)
Hibernian chief executive Ben Kensell and head of recruitment Ian Gordon have headed to England to interview a number of candidates for their management vacancy after receiving a number of strong applicants from managers with international and English Premier League experience, but it remains to be seen whether former Sunderland and Ipswich Town boss Roy Keane is among them. (Daily Record)
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley says the newly crowned Scottish League 1 champions could not compete against full-time football after 25-year-old left-back Harry Milne agreed a two-year contract to join Championship promotion hopefuls Partick Thistle at the end of the season. (Press & Journal)
Tottenham Hotspur are in talks with Rangers about a pre-season friendly at Ibrox. (Football London)
Suspended Ryan Porteous' importance to Hibernian was shown on Saturday, when the Edinburgh side won their first Premiership game of the season, and had only their second clean sheet, without the 23-year-old centre-half. (Edinburgh Evening News)
Livingston goalkeeper Max Stryjek is facing an anxious wait on possible Scottish FA punishment following Saturday's victory over Aberdeen after the 25-year-old Pole was accused of deliberately "smashing" home winger Vicente Besuijen in the face. (The Herald)
Stuart Wallace is standing down as Federation ofHearts chairman on 31 May and will be replaced with Gerry Mallon, the former Irish Football Association chair, who will also assume a place on the Premiership club's board at the same time. (Edinburgh Evening News)