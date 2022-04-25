Match ends, Sassuolo 1, Juventus 2.
A late winner from Moise Kean earned Juventus a comeback win at Sassuolo in Serie A and boosted their hold on the final Champions League qualifying spot.
The win moved fourth-placed Juve one point behind Napoli in third and eight clear of Roma in fifth.
Sassuolo took the lead when Giacomo Raspadori drilled the ball past Wojciech Szczesny in the 38th minute.
But Argentine striker Paulo Dybala fired a close-range equaliser before Kean's late winner.
A top-four finish would be enough to earn qualification straight to the Champions League group stage.
Sassuolo
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 47Consigli
- 17Müldür
- 21Chiriches
- 5Ayhan
- 77Kyriakopoulos
- 8LopezBooked at 45mins
- 16FrattesiSubstituted forde Souzaat 88'minutes
- 25BerardiSubstituted forDefrelat 79'minutes
- 18Raspadori
- 23TraorèSubstituted forDjuricicat 79'minutes
- 91ScamaccaBooked at 50mins
Substitutes
- 4Magnanelli
- 6Oliveira da Silva
- 10Djuricic
- 11Ciervo
- 13Peluso
- 15Ceïde
- 24Satalino
- 31Ferrari
- 44Tressoldi Netto
- 56Pegolo
- 92Defrel
- 97de Souza
Juventus
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Szczesny
- 2De SciglioBooked at 62mins
- 19Bonucci
- 24RuganiSubstituted forChielliniat 54'minutes
- 12Lobo Silva
- 20BernardeschiSubstituted forMirettiat 88'minutes
- 28Zakaria
- 6Danilo
- 25Rabiot
- 10DybalaSubstituted forVlahovicat 55'minutes
- 9MorataSubstituted forKeanat 67'minutesBooked at 89mins
Substitutes
- 3Chiellini
- 4de Ligt
- 7Vlahovic
- 17Pellegrini
- 18Kean
- 23Pinsoglio
- 36Perin
- 47Miretti
- 55Zuelli
- Referee:
- Fabio Maresca
- Possession
- Home64%
- Away36%
- Shots
- Home22
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away5
- Corners
- Home6
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away8
Second Half ends, Sassuolo 1, Juventus 2.
Foul by Filip Djuricic (Sassuolo).
Moise Kean (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Mert Müldür (Sassuolo) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Gregoire Defrel (Sassuolo).
Alex Sandro (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Gregoire Defrel (Sassuolo) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Matheus Henrique.
Giorgos Kyriakopoulos (Sassuolo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Fabio Miretti (Juventus).
Moise Kean (Juventus) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.
Goal! Sassuolo 1, Juventus 2. Moise Kean (Juventus) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alex Sandro with a headed pass.
Substitution, Sassuolo. Matheus Henrique replaces Davide Frattesi.
Substitution, Juventus. Fabio Miretti replaces Federico Bernardeschi.
Hand ball by Mattia De Sciglio (Juventus).
Attempt saved. Adrien Rabiot (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Giorgio Chiellini.
Attempt saved. Gianluca Scamacca (Sassuolo) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Giacomo Raspadori.
Attempt missed. Davide Frattesi (Sassuolo) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Mert Müldür with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Giacomo Raspadori (Sassuolo) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Maxime Lopez.
Foul by Gregoire Defrel (Sassuolo).