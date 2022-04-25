Last updated on .From the section European Football

Moise Kean's late winner tightened Juventus' grip on Champions League qualification

A late winner from Moise Kean earned Juventus a comeback win at Sassuolo in Serie A and boosted their hold on the final Champions League qualifying spot.

The win moved fourth-placed Juve one point behind Napoli in third and eight clear of Roma in fifth.

Sassuolo took the lead when Giacomo Raspadori drilled the ball past Wojciech Szczesny in the 38th minute.

But Argentine striker Paulo Dybala fired a close-range equaliser before Kean's late winner.

A top-four finish would be enough to earn qualification straight to the Champions League group stage.