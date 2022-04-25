Close menu
Italian Serie A
SassuoloSassuolo1JuventusJuventus2

Sassuolo 1-2 Juventus; Moise Kean scores late winner

2022-04-25

Juventus celebrate
Moise Kean's late winner tightened Juventus' grip on Champions League qualification

A late winner from Moise Kean earned Juventus a comeback win at Sassuolo in Serie A and boosted their hold on the final Champions League qualifying spot.

The win moved fourth-placed Juve one point behind Napoli in third and eight clear of Roma in fifth.

Sassuolo took the lead when Giacomo Raspadori drilled the ball past Wojciech Szczesny in the 38th minute.

But Argentine striker Paulo Dybala fired a close-range equaliser before Kean's late winner.

A top-four finish would be enough to earn qualification straight to the Champions League group stage.

Line-ups

Sassuolo

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 47Consigli
  • 17Müldür
  • 21Chiriches
  • 5Ayhan
  • 77Kyriakopoulos
  • 8LopezBooked at 45mins
  • 16FrattesiSubstituted forde Souzaat 88'minutes
  • 25BerardiSubstituted forDefrelat 79'minutes
  • 18Raspadori
  • 23TraorèSubstituted forDjuricicat 79'minutes
  • 91ScamaccaBooked at 50mins

Substitutes

  • 4Magnanelli
  • 6Oliveira da Silva
  • 10Djuricic
  • 11Ciervo
  • 13Peluso
  • 15Ceïde
  • 24Satalino
  • 31Ferrari
  • 44Tressoldi Netto
  • 56Pegolo
  • 92Defrel
  • 97de Souza

Juventus

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Szczesny
  • 2De SciglioBooked at 62mins
  • 19Bonucci
  • 24RuganiSubstituted forChielliniat 54'minutes
  • 12Lobo Silva
  • 20BernardeschiSubstituted forMirettiat 88'minutes
  • 28Zakaria
  • 6Danilo
  • 25Rabiot
  • 10DybalaSubstituted forVlahovicat 55'minutes
  • 9MorataSubstituted forKeanat 67'minutesBooked at 89mins

Substitutes

  • 3Chiellini
  • 4de Ligt
  • 7Vlahovic
  • 17Pellegrini
  • 18Kean
  • 23Pinsoglio
  • 36Perin
  • 47Miretti
  • 55Zuelli
Referee:
Fabio Maresca

Match Stats

Home TeamSassuoloAway TeamJuventus
Possession
Home64%
Away36%
Shots
Home22
Away10
Shots on Target
Home7
Away5
Corners
Home6
Away4
Fouls
Home15
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Sassuolo 1, Juventus 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Sassuolo 1, Juventus 2.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Filip Djuricic (Sassuolo).

  4. Post update

    Moise Kean (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Mert Müldür (Sassuolo) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Gregoire Defrel (Sassuolo).

  7. Post update

    Alex Sandro (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Gregoire Defrel (Sassuolo) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Matheus Henrique.

  9. Post update

    Giorgos Kyriakopoulos (Sassuolo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Fabio Miretti (Juventus).

  11. Booking

    Moise Kean (Juventus) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.

  12. Goal!

    Goal! Sassuolo 1, Juventus 2. Moise Kean (Juventus) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alex Sandro with a headed pass.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Sassuolo. Matheus Henrique replaces Davide Frattesi.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Juventus. Fabio Miretti replaces Federico Bernardeschi.

  15. Post update

    Hand ball by Mattia De Sciglio (Juventus).

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Adrien Rabiot (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Giorgio Chiellini.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Gianluca Scamacca (Sassuolo) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Giacomo Raspadori.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Davide Frattesi (Sassuolo) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Mert Müldür with a cross.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Giacomo Raspadori (Sassuolo) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Maxime Lopez.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Gregoire Defrel (Sassuolo).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Monday 25th April 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AC Milan34228460303074
2Inter Milan33219371264572
3Napoli34207761303167
4Juventus34199652302266
5Roma341771055401558
6Fiorentina331751154421256
7Lazio341681066501656
8Atalanta33159957391854
9Hellas Verona341310115951849
10Sassuolo341210125955446
11Torino331110123832643
12Udinese33913114952-340
13Bologna33109143747-1039
14Empoli34910154562-1737
15Spezia3496193459-2533
16Sampdoria3486204157-1630
17Cagliari34610183162-3128
18Salernitana3367202870-4225
19Genoa34316152554-2925
20Venezia3357212761-3422
View full Italian Serie A table

