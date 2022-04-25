Last updated on .From the section Wrexham

Wrexham fans are hoping to see their team in the Football League for the first time since 2008

A politician has written to the National League to question why its promotion final will be held at London Stadium on Sunday, 5 June.

Wrexham, who are second in the table, could be one of the finalists.

Their participation could pose fans with a difficult choice, as Wales play their World Cup play-off final against Scotland or Ukraine on the same day.

That match in Cardiff will kick off at 17:00 BST, with the National League final starting two hours earlier.

Welsh Senedd member for Wrexham and minister for rural affairs and north Wales Lesley Griffiths wrote on Twitter: "Obviously no guarantee @Wrexham_AFC will be involved but still disappointed by today's announcement that the London Stadium will host the National League playoff final.

"I struggle to see how it can be the "perfect fit" for fans and I look forward to receiving a response."

In her letter to National League chairman Jack Pearce, Ms Griffiths wrote: "I have been contacted by several constituents who are requesting the play off final is moved if Wrexham do reach this and I would be grateful if you could give this your consideration.

"In addition, several constituents have pointed out that, currently, all six clubs in the play off positions are northern clubs. As Wembley is not available, would you consider choosing a more northern venue than West Ham United's ground."

Football Association of Wales (FAW) chief executive Noel Mooney said: "The FAW wrote to Wrexham FC, the FA and UEFA to encourage moving the National League play-off final on Sunday 5th June.

"The FAW are disappointed that a resolution has not been found and would like to wish Wrexham the best of luck in their bid for promotion."

The game at London Stadium will decide the second promotion place into the English Football League behind the fifth tier's title-winners.

Stockport County are currently top of the table, seven points clear of second-place Wrexham with five matches left in the regular season.

If Wrexham fail to overhaul Stockport, they will enter the play-offs along with five other teams.

This will be the second successive year the National League promotion final will not been played at Wembley.

Last year's game was held at Bristol City's Ashton Gate ground as England's home ground was being used as a host venue for the delayed Euro 2020.

Wembley will host the League Two and Championship play-off finals on 28 and 29 May before Italy face Argentina on 1 June in the 'Finalissima'.

On London Stadium, the National League's general manager, Mark Ives, said: "It is a fantastic sporting arena with a rich history and very befitting of our showpiece promotion final.

"Whilst we don't know who will get to the final yet, what we can now promise is a stadium worthy of hosting such a huge game."