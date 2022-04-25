Last updated on .From the section Championship

Huddersfield Town and Luton Town have both been fined for failing to control their players in a mass brawl in their Championship meeting at the John Smith's Stadium on 11 April.

Huddersfield, who contested the charge, have been fined £5,500.

Luton, who admitted the charge, have been fined slightly less, £5,000.

The incident occurred when home players celebrated striker Elijah Adebayo's missed 70th-minute penalty for Luton, after which three players were booked.

Luton pair Kal Naismith, Fred Onyedinma and home winger Sorba Thomas were all cautioned by match referee Geoff Eltringham.

Huddersfield, who lie third, won the game 2-0. They are four points ahead of Luton, who are fifth.

The two sides could meet again in the play-offs. The Terriers have booked their place and could even still win automatic promotion.

Luton need two points to be certain of finishing in the top six.