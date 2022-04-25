John Sheridan is currently in his sixth spell as manager of Oldham Athletic

Oldham Athletic's board say they are "devastated" at their relegation to the National League but plan to offer manager John Sheridan a new deal as they aim to restore their place in the English Football League.

Saturday's defeat by Salford ended their 116-year stay in league football.

The board also said that owner Abdallah Lemsagam still wishes to sell the club.

"The buck stops with the board and relegation represents a total failure," the board's statement said.

"There is a clear process in place for interested parties. Each bidder has been asked to sign an NDA and provide proof of funds. Conversations with those qualified bidders are ongoing and will continue.

"The plan for next season starts now. The objective is clear, promotion and a return to the EFL. Our budget will be unchanged due to EFL parachute payments and we want to start preparations now.

"Key to that is keeping the manager. John Sheridan did the best he could in a short amount of time. With backing and preparation, we think he will get this club promoted back to the EFL, which is where it belongs. In the following days, we will meet with John to agree on a new contract with him."

The Latics' relegation from League Two means that they are the first former Premier League club to face the drop to non-league football.

Saturday's match was interrupted by an on-field fan protest against Lemsagam before the game ended behind closed doors later that evening.

It was one of a number of protests against Lemsagam's running of the club since his takeover of the Latics in 2018.

The board statement added: "Whilst appreciating the huge upset and disappointment to fans we urge everyone to continue to support the club in these difficult times."