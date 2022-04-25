Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Casey Howe scored directly from a corner in the first half

Holders Glentoran moved to the top of the Women's Premiership table with a 3-1 victory away to Mid Ulster.

Goals by Rachel Rogan, Casey Howe and Jess Foy gave Glentoran a three-goal lead at half-time.

Rachael Rodgers pulled a goal back for the promoted hosts, their first in the Women's Premiership.

Glentoran, without their Northern Ireland internationals, move three points clear at the top after beating Lisburn on the opening day.

Striker Rogan opened the scoring on seven minutes before Howe netted directly from a corner to double the Glens' advantage. Captain Foy netted from the penalty spot shortly before the break.

Mid Ulster hit back through striker Rodgers on 57 minutes but Billy Clarke's side held on to claim the three points.

The remaining second-round fixtures take place on Wednesday. Linfield, who won their opening game 6-0 against Mid Ulster, travel to Crusaders Strikers on Wednesday. Cliftonville host Derry City at Solitude while Sion Sifts take on Lisburn at the Bluebell Stadium.