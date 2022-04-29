Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Amy Irons is out for revenge on Derek Ferguson after the former Rangers midfielder edged their low-scoring Scortscene Predictions battle earlier in the season.

The pair again pit their wits against each other in forecasting the outcome of this weekend's six Scottish Premiership matches.

A correct score is worth 40 points and a correct result is worth 10.

Amy Irons Derek Ferguson Aberdeen v Dundee 2-1 2-1 Dundee United v Motherwell 1-2 1-1 Hearts v Ross County 3-2 2-0 Livingston v Hibernian 1-1 1-0 St Johnstone v St Mirren 1-0 1-0 Celtic v Rangers (Sun) 2-2 1-1

All games kick off at 15:00 BST on Saturday, unless stated

PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2021-22

Pundit Score Chris Iwelumo 170 & 50 Steven Thompson 100 & 40 Neil Alexander 100 Jonathan Sutherland 100 Richard Foster 80 & 50 Kris Doolan 80 Richard Gordon 70 Stuart Kettlewell 70 Craig Levein 70 Rory Loy 70 & 60 James McFadden 70 Michael Stewart 70 Charlie Adam 60 Tam Cowan 60 Julie Fleeting 60 Allan Preston 60 & 30 Stuart Cosgrove 50 Mark Hateley 50 Willie Miller 50 Leanne Crichton 40 & 20 Kenny Miller 40 & 20 Rachel Corsie 30 Craig Easton 20 Marvin Bartley 10 Derek Ferguson 10

Total scores Amy 1530 Pundits 1810