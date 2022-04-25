Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Shelina Zadorsky has won Olympic gold and bronze medals with Canada

Captain Shelina Zadorsky says she plans to stay at Tottenham next season by taking up the option of a one-year extension in her contract.

Canada defender Zadorsky, 29, signed a new deal in 2021 that is due to expire in June.

She has formed a formidable central defensive partnership with Molly Bartrip this season.

"That's the plan. Come on you Spurs!" Zadorsky said when asked about extending.

She joined Tottenham in 2020, initially on loan from Orlando Pride, and won gold at last summer's Olympic Games.

She has started 17 of Tottenham's 18 Women's Super League games this season. They are fifth in the table.