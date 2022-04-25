Last updated on .From the section National League

Cameroon-born George Elokobi won the Championship and League One titles with Wolves

Hemel Hempstead Town have banned a fan from the club for life for directing racial abuse at Maidstone United defender George Elokobi.

The incident occurred after National League South leaders Maidstone's 4-0 win at Hemel on Saturday.

Stones captain Elokobi, 36, played 58 Premier League games during seven years with Wolves.

"The person in question has been identified and barred from our club for life," said a Hemel statement. external-link

"Furthermore we will attempt to get this person barred from every football club in the country.

"This type of behaviour will not be tolerated at our club. Hemel Hempstead Town Football Club apologises to the player concerned."

Elokobi was making his first league appearance for Maidstone in six months after suffering a serious groin injury.