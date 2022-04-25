Last updated on .From the section Football

Divock Origi has six goals from ten appearances in the Merseyside derby.

Everton must be sick of the sight of Divock Origi.

Liverpool cult legend Origi came on late in the Merseyside derby on Sunday to continue his incredible scoring record against the Toffees. With six goals against Everton, the 27-year-old Belgian has now scored twice as many goals against them than any other club in his career.

Perpetual scourge.

Elsewhere, we had two contenders for worst penalty of the season on the same weekend, Beth Mead racked up more records for Arsenal and former Premier League team Oldham Athletic dropped into non-league football.

1. Everton fans must hate Origi

Sunday's Merseyside derby was a tense and febrile affair. Everton, hoping to move out of the relegation zone, managed to frustrate Liverpool for just over an hour and looked close to nicking a result, but when Origi was introduced in the second half there was an air of inevitability about things.

The striker doesn't get many chances to break into Liverpool's first team, but he has an incredible knack for scoring important goals when he does. Origi has a remarkable record against their closest neighbours.

2. That's a keeper

Some Liverpool players felt frustrated during the match by apparent time-wasting from Everton players - not least by keeper Jordan Pickford, who grinned as he lay on the ball in the first half. After Liverpool had gone 2-0 up, Alisson returned the favour and received one of the biggest cheers of the match from the Anfield crowd.

3. Penalty fails

Bruno Fernandes and Jorginho seemed to be involved in their own private competition this weekend to see who could take the worst penalty.

On Saturday Manchester United suffered a damaging 3-1 loss to Arsenal, denting their hopes of a top-four finish. Fernandes missed an opportunity to level the scores when he rolled his spot-kick against a post.

Some observers were confused as to why he was on penalty duty in the first place.

On Sunday Chelsea hosted West Ham at Stamford Bridge. A 90th-minute winner by Christian Pulisic spared team-mate Jorginho's blushes after the Italy midfielder's tame penalty was saved by Lukasz Fabianski in the 87th minute.

File this one under: 'tweets that aged badly'.

Jorginho's effort was so bad that Chelsea legend Pat Nevin was even worried he may lose his own record for 'worst penalty ever taken at Stamford Bridge' - against Manchester City in 1984.

4. Mead is a tonic for Arsenal

Arsenal beat Everton 3-0 in the Women's Super League on Sunday to move to within a point of leaders Chelsea. Beth Mead notched up her 50th WSL goal and also surpassed Karen Carney's record of 35 assists.

5. Back in the big time

Liverpool thrashed Sheffield United 6-1 on Sunday before lifting the Women's Championship trophy in front of a record crowd at Prenton Park.

Captain Niamh Fahey set a record during the trophy lift.

6. Schweinsteiger gets Mullered

Bayern Munich wrapped up their 10th consecutive Bundesliga title on Saturday as they cruised past second-placed Borussia Dortmund in Der Klassiker.

Some big records have been set along the way.

Perhaps Thomas Muller's abstinence is key to his prolonged success.

7. Magnanimous

Third-placed Bayer Leverkusen can at least still boast the best Twitter account in the Bundesliga.

8. Oldham relegated

Oldham have been relegated from the English Football League for the first time - after 116 years.

Their relegation was confirmed by a 2-1 defeat at home to Salford City on Saturday. The fixture had to be restarted after fans invaded the pitch at Boundary Park to protest against the club's ownership.

9. Prodigal son

Real Betis won their first Copa del Rey since 2005 with a penalty shootout victory over Valencia on Saturday.

In the Real Betis starting line-up was Arsenal loanee Hector Bellerin. This was his first chance to win silverware with his boyhood club and he managed to provide an assist.

He thanked his dad for being from Betis.

10. Easy for you to say

It was nice of Swansea's Michael Obafemi to point out this journalist's mistake.

11. Shopping in the big leagues

11. Shopping in the big leagues