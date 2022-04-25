Newry lost 1-0 to Glentoran in the quarter-final before being reinstated after an appeal

Irish Cup semi-final: Ballymena United v Newry City (kick-off 19:45 BST) Venue: Mourneview Park, Lurgan Date: Tuesday, 26 April

Newry City manager Darren Mullen believes his team deserve to be in the Irish Cup semi-final after being reinstated to the competition following their quarter-final loss to Glentoran.

The Championship winners-elect take on Ballymena United on Tuesday night at Mourneview Park for a place in the final against Crusaders.

Newry lost 1-0 to the Glens on 5 March but lodged an appeal after being made aware the east Belfast side played an ineligible player in Joe Crowe.

That appeal was upheld, despite two challenges by Glentoran that have delayed this last-four tie by over two weeks, and - while admitting at the time that he is not entirely comfortable with the process - Mullen insisted the club were correct in making the appeal.

"I said that I am not a fan of the whole process in terms of appeals and bans, but at the same time we were well within our rights to appeal it because it was clear that he [Glentoran's Joe Crowe] wasn't eligible to play," Mullen explained.

"Once that was sorted it was a case of 'we deserve to go through'. I would have loved to have gone and beaten Glentoran that day and gone through that way, but it is not the way it has worked out. We deserve to be here."

Mullen added that the fact they lost so narrowly to Glentoran in what he described as a very tight game made it easier to come to terms with making an appeal.

"If we had been beaten five or six by Glentoran then I have to admit that there would have been a sense of embarrassment with it, even though we would have been right to go through in terms of the appeal," he continued.

"But it is not as if we are completely out of our depth in that regard, and we can take comfort from that."

Mullen's 'biggest one-off game' as Newry boss

Newry are set to return to the Irish Premiership next season

Newry go into the last-four encounter with the Championship title and promotion to the Premiership all-but-sealed.

With one game left to play, on Saturday, Mullen's men lead second-placed Annagh United by three points but have a goal difference that is superior by 13.

Mullen is both upbeat and realistic about his team's chances against a Ballymena United side that will finish eighth in the top flight and will be playing in their third consecutive Irish Cup semi - and is in no doubt about the enormity of the occasion.

"In terms of a one-off game, this is the biggest because of the whole prestige of the Irish Cup," he added.

"It's a massive occasion but we have to go and embrace it. You have to seize moments like this as they don't come around too often. We don't want to look back on it as a lost chance.

"The last time I was involved in an Irish Cup semi-final it certainly didn't go to plan. It was one where everything went out the window very early.

"We had a gameplan and it fell apart and that is something we need to learn from - we need to make sure we stay in the game. The longer we can do that then we can impose ourselves on the game."

We had to compartmentalise due to delay - Jeffrey

On-loan Ballymena keeper Sean O'Neill would not be able to play against parent club Crusaders if the Sky Blues reach the final

With Crusaders having beaten Cliftonville 2-1 in the first semi-final on 8 April, Tuesday night will be the third attempt to play this second semi-final.

The two previous dates earlier in April had to be postponed due to Glentoran appealing the Irish FA's initial decision to dismiss them from the cup, and then seeking arbitration after their appeal was rejected, with this third date only being confirmed on Friday.

Ballymena United boss David Jeffrey was philosophical about the impact it has had on their preparations for a last-four tie, saying that finding out when they were playing was more important than finding out who the opposition would be.

"The reality for both Newry and ourselves is that we didn't know when this was going to be resolved," Jeffrey explained.

"Then when we were told that 22 April would be the date when we would know an answer one way or the other, we simply just waited patiently because there was nothing either Newry or ourselves could do.

"It was totally out of our control and it has been a matter very much of compartmentalising things and putting them on hold until such times that we got a date. Knowing when we were playing was probably more important than who we were playing."

'It's a competition we target'

Having lost in the 2020 final to Glentoran before being well-beaten in last season's semi-final by Linfield, Jeffrey is hoping that a team meeting after Saturday's league win over Carrick Rangers will help inspire the players to reach the final again.

And while revealing the importance of the competition to his club, Jeffrey insisted there are no clear favourites in this match.

"The message to the players was very, very clear - this is a great opportunity for us but it is also a great opportunity for Newry City, who will be a massive asset to the Premiership next year.

"It's a competition that we target simply because we know it gives us the most realistic chance of trying to get into Europe.

"We came second three years back but the landscape of football since then has changed massively, and it really sharpens the players' minds to know that this is the one chance you have of getting into Europe."