Ashley Hutton celebrates scoring for Northern Ireland against Wales in the Euro 2022 qualifiers

Northern Ireland defender Ashley Hutton hopes to be selected for the Euro 2022 finals in July after making her comeback from a cruciate knee injury.

The 34-year-old, who has won 111 international caps, made her return for Linfield last week after over 10 months out of action.

"It's two and half months to the Euros and that's obviously my ultimate goal," Hutton told Radio Ulster's Sportsound.

"It would probably top my career and hopefully it will happen."

Hutton underwent two surgeries and faced a long road to recovery after sustaining the ACL injury against Crusaders.

She made her playing return last Wednesday night as the Blues hammered Mid Ulster 6-0 in their Women's Premiership opener.

Hard work rewarded

"It's great to be back on the pitch - it might have only been for 45 minutes but it felt great and all the hard work has definitely been worth it," added Hutton.

"I would definitely say it's been the worst one (injury) - I think it's the dreaded one for most footballers, knowing you're going to be out for nine months at least and not being able to play football and doing the things you love most.

"It's been a tiring 10-11 months but I'm just glad to be back out there. With this injury it's just about building confidence, not only physically but mentally. You have to overcome the barriers. You have that fear, that you don't want to do it again.

Ashley Hutton hopes to be in the team for the Euro 2022 opener against Norway on 7 July in Southampton

"It was frustrating - I don't think I thought about the mental side as much. With any other injuries I've overcome them within six to eight weeks whereas this was nine to 10 months of hard work and patience.

"Some days your leg just didn't want to work with you, or the swelling or the pain - just overcoming those barriers. It helps to have family, friends and team-mates supporting you.

"As a player you just want to make sure that you're strong, healthy, fit and ready to go for those first couple of minutes in the match."

Fitness race

Hutton now faces a race against time to prove her fitness and secure a place in Kenny Shiels' squad for what will be the first appearance in a major tournament for the Northern Ireland women's team.

Her last-gasp equaliser against Wales in the qualifiers was crucial in ensuring a place in the finals with hosts England, Norway and Austria their opponents in Group A.

"He (Kenny Shiels) is obviously pushing me to come back and wants me to get fitter and stronger.

"I've played at senior international level for 16 to 17 years and it's something we've strived for all these years.

"The men spurred us on when they got to the the Euros in 2016 in France - we kind of want to live our own dream as well in that sense.

"The girls are playing full-time at the minute - they're flying, they're fit and sharp. The IFA have backed them with the full-time programme.

"In some ways I'm having to play catch-up but over the next six to eight weeks I can get myself as close to 100% as I can. I'm going to work hard over these next two months and see what happens."