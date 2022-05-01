Dagenham & Redbridge v Torquay United

Dag & RedDagenham & Redbridge15:00TorquayTorquay United
Match details to follow.
Last updated on .From the section National League
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Stockport
|40
|27
|4
|9
|83
|35
|48
|85
|2
|Wrexham
|41
|25
|9
|7
|87
|42
|45
|84
|3
|Halifax
|41
|24
|8
|9
|59
|31
|28
|80
|4
|Solihull Moors
|41
|22
|12
|7
|74
|44
|30
|78
|5
|Notts County
|41
|21
|10
|10
|76
|52
|24
|73
|6
|Grimsby
|41
|22
|7
|12
|62
|39
|23
|73
|7
|Chesterfield
|41
|20
|13
|8
|69
|48
|21
|73
|8
|Dag & Red
|41
|21
|6
|14
|76
|50
|26
|69
|9
|Boreham Wood
|40
|18
|11
|11
|46
|33
|13
|65
|10
|Bromley
|40
|17
|11
|12
|54
|45
|9
|62
|11
|Torquay
|40
|17
|10
|13
|63
|52
|11
|61
|12
|Southend
|42
|16
|8
|18
|43
|59
|-16
|56
|13
|Yeovil
|41
|14
|12
|15
|40
|44
|-4
|54
|14
|Altrincham
|40
|15
|8
|17
|60
|63
|-3
|53
|15
|Woking
|41
|16
|4
|21
|58
|56
|2
|52
|16
|Maidenhead United
|41
|12
|11
|18
|43
|63
|-20
|47
|17
|Wealdstone
|41
|12
|10
|19
|46
|63
|-17
|46
|18
|Barnet
|41
|12
|10
|19
|54
|83
|-29
|46
|19
|Eastleigh
|41
|11
|9
|21
|45
|67
|-22
|42
|20
|Aldershot
|41
|11
|8
|22
|42
|67
|-25
|41
|21
|King's Lynn
|42
|7
|10
|25
|43
|77
|-34
|31
|22
|Weymouth
|41
|5
|9
|27
|36
|84
|-48
|24
|23
|Dover
|41
|2
|6
|33
|34
|96
|-62
|0
