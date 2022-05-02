Match ends, Manchester United 3, Brentford 0.
Manchester United recorded the biggest win of Ralf Rangnick's reign in his final home match as interim boss as Brentford were beaten at Old Trafford.
A brilliant opener from Bruno Fernandes was followed by a second-half penalty from Cristiano Ronaldo and Raphael Varane's first United goal as the hosts cruised to victory.
Ronaldo also had a goal disallowed as he moved onto 18 Premier League goals, four behind Golden Boot leader Mohamed Salah.
The result keeps alive United's slender hopes of Champions League qualification at least until next weekend, while Brentford could still go down, even though their 40 points is almost certainly enough to retain their status as a top-flight club.
For the third game running, home fans protested against the club's owners, but while there were plenty of anti-Glazer family chants and green and gold flares in opposition to the Americans, the mooted 73rd-minute walkout did not materialise in any significant number.
Mata's fond farewell
United's victory moved them on to 58 points with two games remaining, meaning they still have the chance to match their tally from the 2013-14 campaign under David Moyes, which is their lowest since the 59 they struggled to in 1990-91.
This was actually one of their better displays, helped in no small part by Juan Mata, who was making his first league start of the season in what was probably his last match at Old Trafford.
Mata could have had an assist to go with his precise passing and invention, only for Ronaldo to be judged marginally offside after he had scored from the veteran Spain international's pass.
Ronaldo got his goal anyway, sending Brentford keeper David Raya the wrong way from the spot after the Portuguese had been fouled by Rico Henry.
That doubled a lead given to the hosts by Fernandes.
With a contract to 2026, Fernandes is one of the pillars of incoming manager Erik ten Hag's United.
His first goal since February was a beauty, slamming home Anthony Elanga's cutback with a first-time volley.
Raphael Varane's deflected shot brought United their third - and with the protest not gaining the anticipated momentum, there were still plenty of fans in the stadium as the home players went on their post-match lap of appreciation for a season that most connected with the club cannot wait to end.
Big decision awaits for Eriksen
This was only Christian Eriksen's ninth match for club and country since his return from the cardiac arrest he suffered while playing for Denmark against Finland at the European Championship in June 2021.
Yet the Dane has already done enough to show he can operate at a level above Brentford.
Within 10 seconds of kick-off, he had lifted a pass over the United defence that threatened to create an opportunity for Bryan Mbeumo before Victor Lindelof came across to cover.
It was a pin-point curling Eriksen cross that Ivan Toney headed over from a central position, a deep free-kick at the start of the second half that the striker was unable to keep on target and a long-range free-kick from the Dane that David de Gea had to palm away.
Eriksen's contract runs out in the summer, although it does contain an option to extend it for a further year.
The big question is whether the 30-year-old repays Brentford - and Thomas Frank's faith in offering him a way back into the game - and commits to another season or he accepts an offer from a bigger club, which will surely come his way.
More to follow.
Player of the match
Cristiano RonaldoCristiano Ronaldo
Manchester United
Avg
- Squad number7Player nameCristiano RonaldoAverage rating
8.28
- Squad number8Player nameMataAverage rating
7.84
- Squad number1Player namede GeaAverage rating
7.31
- Squad number19Player nameVaraneAverage rating
7.24
- Squad number18Player nameBruno FernandesAverage rating
7.19
- Squad number36Player nameElangaAverage rating
7.12
- Squad number31Player nameMaticAverage rating
6.87
- Squad number39Player nameMcTominayAverage rating
6.58
- Squad number2Player nameLindelöfAverage rating
6.52
- Squad number27Player nameAlex TellesAverage rating
6.34
- Squad number4Player nameJonesAverage rating
6.31
- Squad number20Player nameDiogo DalotAverage rating
6.30
- Squad number17Player nameFredAverage rating
6.09
- Squad number21Player nameCavaniAverage rating
5.96
Brentford
Avg
- Squad number21Player nameEriksenAverage rating
7.55
- Squad number17Player nameToneyAverage rating
5.52
- Squad number18Player nameJanssonAverage rating
5.09
- Squad number6Player nameNørgaardAverage rating
5.06
- Squad number29Player nameBech SørensenAverage rating
5.02
- Squad number30Player nameRoerslevAverage rating
4.93
- Squad number19Player nameMbeumoAverage rating
4.91
- Squad number20Player nameAjerAverage rating
4.88
- Squad number27Player nameJaneltAverage rating
4.88
- Squad number8Player nameJensenAverage rating
4.86
- Squad number1Player nameRayaAverage rating
4.83
- Squad number10Player nameDasilvaAverage rating
4.65
- Squad number3Player nameHenryAverage rating
4.63
- Squad number11Player nameWissaAverage rating
4.49
Line-ups
Man Utd
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1de Gea
- 20Dalot
- 2Lindelöf
- 19Varane
- 27Telles
- 39McTominay
- 31MaticBooked at 54minsSubstituted forFredat 71'minutes
- 36ElangaSubstituted forCavaniat 75'minutes
- 8MataSubstituted forJonesat 75'minutes
- 18Bruno Fernandes
- 7Cristiano Ronaldo
Substitutes
- 3Bailly
- 4Jones
- 10Rashford
- 14Lingard
- 17Fred
- 21Cavani
- 26Henderson
- 74Fernández
- 75Garnacho Ferreyra
Brentford
Formation 5-3-2
- 1Raya
- 30Roerslev
- 20Ajer
- 18Jansson
- 29Bech Sørensen
- 3Henry
- 27JaneltSubstituted forDasilvaat 71'minutes
- 6NørgaardSubstituted forJensenat 71'minutes
- 21Eriksen
- 17Toney
- 19MbeumoSubstituted forWissaat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Jensen
- 10Dasilva
- 11Wissa
- 23Jeanvier
- 24Fosu-Henry
- 26Baptiste
- 36Stevens
- 40Fernández
- 43Young-Coombes
- Referee:
- Chris Kavanagh
- Attendance:
- 73,482
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home65%
- Away35%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away4
- Corners
- Home3
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away6
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Manchester United 3, Brentford 0.
Post update
Fred (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Ivan Toney (Brentford).
Post update
Attempt missed. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Edinson Cavani.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Mathias Jensen (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Offside, Manchester United. Cristiano Ronaldo tries a through ball, but Edinson Cavani is caught offside.
Post update
Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Diogo Dalot.
Post update
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Mads Bech Sørensen.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Fred.
Post update
Attempt saved. Scott McTominay (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Cristiano Ronaldo.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Christian Eriksen (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ivan Toney.
Post update
Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Phil Jones.
Substitution
Substitution, Brentford. Yoane Wissa replaces Bryan Mbeumo.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United. Phil Jones replaces Juan Mata.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United. Edinson Cavani replaces Anthony Elanga.
Goal!
Goal! Manchester United 3, Brentford 0. Raphaël Varane (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alex Telles with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by David Raya.
Substitution
Substitution, Brentford. Josh Dasilva replaces Vitaly Janelt.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United. Fred replaces Nemanja Matic.
Wow, that will have got the Glazers trembling at the knees. They obviously won’t sleep tonight.
Utter shambles of a once mighty club, very sad to see but that’s what Skys £billions has delivered to us all