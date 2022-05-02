Manchester United v Brentford

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Brentford are vying to win three consecutive top-flight away fixtures for the first time in their history

TEAM NEWS

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick said on Friday he is hopeful Fred may feature versus Brentford after missing four games with a muscle issue.

The fitness of Harry Maguire and Edinson Cavani will also be monitored in the build-up to Monday's match.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank believes recent absentees Christian Norgaard and Kristoffer Ajer should be available to play at Old Trafford.

However, this game comes too soon for Ethan Pinnock.

Sergi Canos, Frank Onyeka and Saman Ghoddos also remain sidelined.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Manchester United are so passive at the moment that it's hard to see them beating anyone, but maybe the Old Trafford crowd will galvanise them this time. Something has to.

Brentford have been on an amazing run and they will pose a threat if they can get Christian Eriksen on the ball, but I'm still going for a United win even though I have been wrong before when I've forecast an improved performance from them.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v Will Kennard from Chase & Status

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester United are hosting Brentford for the first time in any competition since a 2-1 League Cup win in September 1975, and for the first time in the league since a 4-1 victory in December 1946.

Brentford are winless in six meetings with Manchester United in all competitions (D1, L5) since beating them 2-0 in the FA Cup in February 1938.

Manchester United

The Reds have won four of their last 16 matches in all competitions.

They are winless in each of their last four Premier League home fixtures played on a Monday (D2, L2), including January's 1-0 loss to Wolves, their only home league defeat under Ralf Rangnick.

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored eight of Manchester United's last nine league goals, with seven of those eight strikes arriving at Old Trafford.

Ronaldo has been involved in 24 goals in his last 18 Premier League games against newly promoted sides (18 goals and six assists).

David de Gea has made 121 saves in the Premier League this season, one shy of his highest total in a single campaign (set in 2018-19).

Brentford

Brentford are vying to win three consecutive top-flight away fixtures for the first time in their history.

The Bees are unbeaten in their last 12 league games played on a Monday (W5, D7).

They have won 16 top-flight points since the start of March (W5, D1, L1). Their previous 16 points had been earned over 22 matches.

After keeping a clean sheet in two of their first three Premier League away fixtures, Brentford have conceded in each of their last 14 on the road. No side is on a longer run without an away clean sheet in the competition than the Bees.

The Bees are unbeaten in all six of the games Christian Eriksen has started (W5, D1).

Eriksen has created 13 chances since joining the club, more than any other Brentford player in that period.

Ivan Toney's goals have been worth nine points to Brentford in the Premier League this season - prior to this weekend's games, only Cristiano Ronaldo's strikes have been more valuable to his side.

My Manchester United XI Choose your Manchester United formation and starting line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

My Brentford XI Choose your Brentford starting formation and line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team