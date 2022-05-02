Last updated on .From the section Championship

Mitrovic equalled Guy Whittingham's 1992-93 record of 42 goals in a season, with Fulham's fourth goal of the night

Record-breaking Aleksandar Mitrovic reached 43 goals in a season by scoring twice as Fulham clinched the Championship title in style with a 7-0 win over Luton Town.

Tom Cairney scored the team's 100th goal of the campaign with a thunderous first-half strike and a thumping long-range shot from Kenny Tete doubled the tally, as Luton crumbled under injuries and Fulham's dominance.

Fabio Carvalho made it three after the break, before Mitrovic scored his record-equalling 42nd goal of the campaign.

Bobby Decordova-Reid and Jean-Michael Seri extended the lead, before Mitrovic tapped in his second and Fulham's title celebrations began.

The defeat was Luton's heaviest of the season and sees them drop down a place to sixth. While a place in the play-offs is still in their hands, they need to beat Reading to ensure Middlesbrough cannot overtake them.

