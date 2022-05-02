Close menu
Championship
FulhamFulham7LutonLuton Town0

Fulham 7-0 Luton Town: Fulham clinch Championship title with emphatic Luton victory

Aleksandr Mitrovic celebrates scoring for Fulham
Mitrovic equalled Guy Whittingham's 1992-93 record of 42 goals in a season, with Fulham's fourth goal of the night

Record-breaking Aleksandar Mitrovic reached 43 goals in a season by scoring twice as Fulham clinched the Championship title in style with a 7-0 win over Luton Town.

Tom Cairney scored the team's 100th goal of the campaign with a thunderous first-half strike and a thumping long-range shot from Kenny Tete doubled the tally, as Luton crumbled under injuries and Fulham's dominance.

Fabio Carvalho made it three after the break, before Mitrovic scored his record-equalling 42nd goal of the campaign.

Bobby Decordova-Reid and Jean-Michael Seri extended the lead, before Mitrovic tapped in his second and Fulham's title celebrations began.

The defeat was Luton's heaviest of the season and sees them drop down a place to sixth. While a place in the play-offs is still in their hands, they need to beat Reading to ensure Middlesbrough cannot overtake them.

Line-ups

Fulham

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Rodák
  • 2Tete
  • 16Tosin
  • 13Ream
  • 33Robinson
  • 6ReedSubstituted forSeriat 72'minutes
  • 10CairneySubstituted forMuniz Carvalhoat 86'minutes
  • 8WilsonBooked at 83mins
  • 28CarvalhoSubstituted forKebanoat 78'minutes
  • 14De Cordova-Reid
  • 9MitrovicBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 3Hector
  • 7Kebano
  • 12Chalobah
  • 19Muniz Carvalho
  • 21Gazzaniga
  • 23Bryan
  • 24Seri

Luton

Formation 3-1-4-2

  • 27Ingram
  • 16Burke
  • 15LockyerBooked at 27mins
  • 3PottsBooked at 51mins
  • 4Naismith
  • 24OnyedinmaSubstituted forKiosoat 31'minutes
  • 23LansburyBooked at 37mins
  • 12SnodgrassBooked at 35minsSubstituted forClarkat 67'minutes
  • 29Bell
  • 9HyltonBooked at 11mins
  • 35JeromeSubstituted forMuskweat 64'minutesBooked at 85mins

Substitutes

  • 7Cornick
  • 14Mendes Gomes
  • 18Clark
  • 20Kioso
  • 21Isted
  • 26Muskwe
  • 28Thorpe
Referee:
Tim Robinson
Attendance:
19,538

Match Stats

Home TeamFulhamAway TeamLuton
Possession
Home72%
Away28%
Shots
Home19
Away5
Shots on Target
Home12
Away2
Corners
Home5
Away3
Fouls
Home6
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Fulham 7, Luton Town 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Fulham 7, Luton Town 0.

  3. Booking

    Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.

  4. Goal!

    Goal! Fulham 7, Luton Town 0. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Harry Wilson following a fast break.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jean Michaël Seri (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.

  6. Post update

    Rodrigo Muniz (Fulham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Daniel Potts (Luton Town).

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Rodrigo Muniz (Fulham) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Antonee Robinson with a cross.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Fulham. Rodrigo Muniz replaces Tom Cairney.

  10. Booking

    Admiral Muskwe (Luton Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  11. Post update

    Tom Cairney (Fulham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Admiral Muskwe (Luton Town).

  13. Booking

    Harry Wilson (Fulham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Harry Wilson (Fulham).

  15. Post update

    Admiral Muskwe (Luton Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Daniel Potts (Luton Town) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Henri Lansbury with a cross following a corner.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Neeskens Kebano.

  18. Goal!

    Goal! Fulham 6, Luton Town 0. Jean Michaël Seri (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Antonee Robinson.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Fulham. Neeskens Kebano replaces Fabio Carvalho.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Monday 2nd May 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham452799106396790
2Bournemouth442313872393382
3Nottm Forest4423101172383479
4Huddersfield4522131062471579
5Sheff Utd4520121359451472
6Luton452012136255772
7Middlesbrough4520101558461270
8Millwall451815125344969
9Blackburn451812155749866
10West Brom451713154845364
11Coventry451712165958163
12QPR45189185959063
13Stoke451710185651561
14Preston451516144855-761
15Swansea451613165867-961
16Blackpool451612175453160
17Bristol City451510206275-1355
18Hull45148234053-1350
19Cardiff45148234968-1950
20Birmingham451114204973-2447
21Reading45138245486-3241
22Derby451413184552-734
23Peterborough45810273887-4934
24Barnsley45612273369-3630
View full Championship table

