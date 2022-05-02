Match ends, Fulham 7, Luton Town 0.
Record-breaking Aleksandar Mitrovic reached 43 goals in a season by scoring twice as Fulham clinched the Championship title in style with a 7-0 win over Luton Town.
Tom Cairney scored the team's 100th goal of the campaign with a thunderous first-half strike and a thumping long-range shot from Kenny Tete doubled the tally, as Luton crumbled under injuries and Fulham's dominance.
Fabio Carvalho made it three after the break, before Mitrovic scored his record-equalling 42nd goal of the campaign.
Bobby Decordova-Reid and Jean-Michael Seri extended the lead, before Mitrovic tapped in his second and Fulham's title celebrations began.
The defeat was Luton's heaviest of the season and sees them drop down a place to sixth. While a place in the play-offs is still in their hands, they need to beat Reading to ensure Middlesbrough cannot overtake them.
More to follow.
Line-ups
Fulham
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Rodák
- 2Tete
- 16Tosin
- 13Ream
- 33Robinson
- 6ReedSubstituted forSeriat 72'minutes
- 10CairneySubstituted forMuniz Carvalhoat 86'minutes
- 8WilsonBooked at 83mins
- 28CarvalhoSubstituted forKebanoat 78'minutes
- 14De Cordova-Reid
- 9MitrovicBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 3Hector
- 7Kebano
- 12Chalobah
- 19Muniz Carvalho
- 21Gazzaniga
- 23Bryan
- 24Seri
Luton
Formation 3-1-4-2
- 27Ingram
- 16Burke
- 15LockyerBooked at 27mins
- 3PottsBooked at 51mins
- 4Naismith
- 24OnyedinmaSubstituted forKiosoat 31'minutes
- 23LansburyBooked at 37mins
- 12SnodgrassBooked at 35minsSubstituted forClarkat 67'minutes
- 29Bell
- 9HyltonBooked at 11mins
- 35JeromeSubstituted forMuskweat 64'minutesBooked at 85mins
Substitutes
- 7Cornick
- 14Mendes Gomes
- 18Clark
- 20Kioso
- 21Isted
- 26Muskwe
- 28Thorpe
- Referee:
- Tim Robinson
- Attendance:
- 19,538
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home72%
- Away28%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home12
- Away2
- Corners
- Home5
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away14
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Fulham 7, Luton Town 0.
Booking
Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.
Goal!
Goal! Fulham 7, Luton Town 0. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Harry Wilson following a fast break.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jean Michaël Seri (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.
Post update
Rodrigo Muniz (Fulham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Daniel Potts (Luton Town).
Post update
Attempt missed. Rodrigo Muniz (Fulham) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Antonee Robinson with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Fulham. Rodrigo Muniz replaces Tom Cairney.
Booking
Admiral Muskwe (Luton Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Tom Cairney (Fulham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Admiral Muskwe (Luton Town).
Booking
Harry Wilson (Fulham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Harry Wilson (Fulham).
Post update
Admiral Muskwe (Luton Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Attempt missed. Daniel Potts (Luton Town) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Henri Lansbury with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Neeskens Kebano.
Goal!
Goal! Fulham 6, Luton Town 0. Jean Michaël Seri (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Antonee Robinson.
Substitution
Substitution, Fulham. Neeskens Kebano replaces Fabio Carvalho.