Spanish La Liga
Barcelona 0-1 Rayo Vallecano

Barcelona 0-1 Rayo Vallecano: Xavi's side suffer third successive defeat at Nou Camp

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Alvaro Garcia celebrates scoring at Barcelona
Alvaro Garcia scored to clinch a shock double over Barcelona for Rayo Vallecano this season

Barcelona suffered a third home defeat in a row for the first time in a single season with a shock La Liga loss to Rayo Vallecano.

Barca's defeat leaves Real Madrid on the brink of the title, with Carlo Ancelotti's side needing one point from five games to become champions.

Madrid can clinch a record 35th Spanish title by avoiding defeat against Espanyol on Saturday.

Rayo earned a Liga double over Barca through Alvaro Garcia's sharp strike.

Following defeats by Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League quarter-finals and Cadiz in La Liga on Monday, Barca have lost three successive home games for only the second time in their history.

The other occasion came at the end of the 1997-98 season and start of the 1998-99 season under Dutch boss Louis van Gaal.

Barca, who knew victory would all but secure a top-four finish and Champions League qualification, have won just twice in their past six matches.

Xavi's side should still secure a top-four spot but his side's form will be a concern for the legendary Barca midfielder, who took over from Ronaldo Koeman in October.

Koeman was sacked after Barca lost at Rayo and the Madrid side became only the fourth promoted side to complete a home and away double over Barcelona and the first since 1997-98.

Garcia's movement allowed him to collect Isi Palazon's superb pass ahead of Barcelona defender Sergino Dest and beat home keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen at his near post with a low shot.

Barcelona dominated possession as they searched for an equaliser, with Gavi hitting the crossbar with a rising shot in the first half.

The home side continued to press in the second half and, having thrown on attackers Memphis Depay, Luuk de Jong and Adama Traore, created opportunities against a well-organised Rayo side.

But Barca paid the price for their profligacy.

Rayo keeper Stole Dimitrievski made several comfortable saves, while defender Alejandro Catena cleared a Dembele shot off the line, as Barca could not find a way through despite almost 14 minutes of stoppage time.

Line-ups

Barcelona

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 2DestSubstituted forLengletat 45'minutes
  • 4Araújo
  • 24GarcíaSubstituted forTraoréat 71'minutes
  • 18AlbaBooked at 90mins
  • 21de JongSubstituted forGonzález Iglesiasat 60'minutes
  • 5Busquets
  • 30PáezBooked at 90mins
  • 7DembéléBooked at 89mins
  • 25AubameyangSubstituted forde Jongat 71'minutesBooked at 81mins
  • 19TorresSubstituted forDepayat 60'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Piqué
  • 6Puig Martí
  • 8Alves da Silva
  • 9Depay
  • 11Traoré
  • 12Braithwaite
  • 13Murara Neto
  • 14González Iglesias
  • 15Lenglet
  • 17de Jong
  • 22Mingueza
  • 36Tenas

Rayo Vallecano

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 13Dimitrievski
  • 20BalliuBooked at 69mins
  • 2Maras
  • 5CatenaBooked at 90mins
  • 33García Torres
  • 6ComesañaBooked at 37minsSubstituted forCissat 56'minutes
  • 23ValentínSubstituted forTrejoat 67'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 7PalazónBooked at 85minsSubstituted forHernándezat 87'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 12LópezSubstituted forSuárezat 87'minutes
  • 18García Rivera
  • 9NtekaSubstituted forGuardiola Navarroat 56'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Zidane
  • 3Falcao
  • 4Suárez
  • 8Trejo
  • 10Dias Correia
  • 11Sylla
  • 16Guardiola Navarro
  • 19Rodrigues
  • 21Ciss
  • 32Hernández
Referee:
Isidro Díaz de Mera Escuderos
Attendance:
57,023

Match Stats

Home TeamBarcelonaAway TeamRayo Vallecano
Possession
Home71%
Away29%
Shots
Home18
Away3
Shots on Target
Home5
Away1
Corners
Home9
Away1
Fouls
Home10
Away15

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Barcelona 0, Rayo Vallecano 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Barcelona 0, Rayo Vallecano 1.

  3. Booking

    Gavi (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Gavi (Barcelona).

  5. Post update

    Álvaro García (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  7. Booking

    Alejandro Catena (Rayo Vallecano) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  8. Post update

    Adama Traoré (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Alejandro Catena (Rayo Vallecano).

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Sergio Busquets.

  11. Post update

    Pathé Ciss (Rayo Vallecano) hits the left post with a left footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Álvaro García.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Adama Traoré (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Memphis Depay.

  13. Post update

    Nico González (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Sergi Guardiola (Rayo Vallecano).

  15. Booking

    Óscar Trejo (Rayo Vallecano) is shown the yellow card.

  16. Booking

    Mario Hernández (Rayo Vallecano) is shown the yellow card.

  17. Post update

    Memphis Depay (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Óscar Trejo (Rayo Vallecano).

  19. Booking

    Jordi Alba (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card.

  20. Post update

    Offside, Barcelona. Jordi Alba tries a through ball, but Ousmane Dembélé is caught offside.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page
As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid33246369294078
2Barcelona33189661332863
3Sevilla331712449272263
4Atl Madrid33187859392061
5Real Betis331761056381857
6Real Sociedad33151083231155
7Villarreal331410953312252
8Ath Bilbao33121293934548
9Osasuna33128133444-1044
10Valencia331012114448-442
11Rayo Vallecano33117153438-440
12Celta Vigo33109143637-139
13Espanyol33109143745-839
14Elche33108153644-838
15Getafe33811143137-635
16Mallorca3388172954-2532
17Cádiz33613142946-1731
18Granada33612153656-2030
19Levante33510184165-2425
20Alavés3367202655-2925
View full Spanish La Liga table

