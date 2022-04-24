Close menu
Italian Serie A
LazioLazio1AC MilanAC Milan2

Lazio 1-2 AC Milan: Title-chasing visitors score in injury time to go top of Serie A

Olivier Giroud
Olivier Giroud has scored nine goals in Serie A for Milan since signing from Chelsea last summer

AC Milan returned to the top of Serie A with a dramatic injury-time victory over Lazio.

The Rossoneri were caught napping after four minutes as Ciro Immobile stole in for his 26th goal of the season.

Olivier Giroud levelled straight after half-time and Milan's pressure paid off when sub Zlatan Ibrahimovic set up Sandro Tonali for the winner.

Stefano Pioli's side are two points clear of Inter with four games left but they have played a game more.

After Inter's comprehensive win over Roma last night, Milan knew only three points would take them back to the Serie A summit.

Conceding Immobile's opener was the worst possible start but Pioli's side were immediately on the front foot, only for Giroud, Barcelona-bound Franck Kessie and the impressive Rafael Leao to pass up presentable chances.

Undeterred, Giroud scored his first club goal for seven games when he turned home Leao's cross immediately after the restart.

Pioli sent on 40-year-old Ibrahimovic and in a frantic last 10 minutes, Lazio keeper Thomas Strakosha made excellent saves from Leao and Ante Rebic.

Ibrahimovic then had a golden opportunity in the 89th minute but dallied and his wayward shot was blocked.

It looked like their title bid was stalling, but Lazio defender Adam Marusic gave the ball away, Ibrahimovic won a vital header and Tonali was on hand to bundle in a vital winner.

Line-ups

Lazio

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1StrakoshaBooked at 8mins
  • 29LazzariSubstituted forHysajat 80'minutes
  • 4Gabarrón GilSubstituted forRamos Marchiat 80'minutes
  • 33Acerbi
  • 26RaduSubstituted forMarusicat 63'minutes
  • 21Milinkovic-Savic
  • 6LeivaBooked at 53minsSubstituted forCataldiat 60'minutesBooked at 74mins
  • 10Romero AlconchelSubstituted forBasicat 60'minutes
  • 7Felipe Anderson
  • 17Immobile
  • 20Zaccagni

Substitutes

  • 3Ramos Marchi
  • 8Akpa Akpro
  • 11Borges Cabral
  • 16Kamenovic
  • 18Romero
  • 23Hysaj
  • 25Reina
  • 27Moro Prescoli
  • 31Adamonis
  • 32Cataldi
  • 77Marusic
  • 88Basic

AC Milan

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 16Maignan
  • 2Calabria
  • 20KaluluBooked at 83mins
  • 23TomoriBooked at 26mins
  • 19Hernández
  • 8TonaliBooked at 90mins
  • 79Kessié
  • 30MessiasSubstituted forKrunicat 71'minutes
  • 10DíazSubstituted forIbrahimovicat 68'minutesBooked at 85mins
  • 17da Conceição LeãoSubstituted forSaelemaekersat 86'minutes
  • 9GiroudSubstituted forRebicat 68'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Tatarusanu
  • 5Ballo-Touré
  • 7Castillejo Azuaga
  • 11Ibrahimovic
  • 12Rebic
  • 13Romagnoli
  • 22Lazetic
  • 33Krunic
  • 41Bakayoko
  • 46Gabbia
  • 56Saelemaekers
  • 83Mirante
Referee:
Marco Guida

Match Stats

Home TeamLazioAway TeamAC Milan
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home7
Away25
Shots on Target
Home2
Away8
Corners
Home2
Away8
Fouls
Home13
Away15

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Lazio 1, AC Milan 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Lazio 1, AC Milan 2.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Alexis Saelemaekers (AC Milan).

  4. Post update

    Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Booking

    Sandro Tonali (AC Milan) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.

  6. Goal!

    Goal! Lazio 1, AC Milan 2. Sandro Tonali (AC Milan) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Zlatan Ibrahimovic with a headed pass.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Rade Krunic (AC Milan).

  8. Post update

    Danilo Cataldi (Lazio) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Theo Hernández (AC Milan) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner following a corner.

  10. Post update

    Corner, AC Milan. Conceded by Elseid Hysaj.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (AC Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Theo Hernández with a cross.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, AC Milan. Alexis Saelemaekers replaces Rafael Leão.

  13. Booking

    Zlatan Ibrahimovic (AC Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Zlatan Ibrahimovic (AC Milan).

  15. Post update

    Toma Basic (Lazio) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ante Rebic (AC Milan) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  17. Post update

    Offside, AC Milan. Davide Calabria tries a through ball, but Zlatan Ibrahimovic is caught offside.

  18. Post update

    Corner, AC Milan. Conceded by Thomas Strakosha.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Rafael Leão (AC Milan) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Ante Rebic.

  20. Booking

    Pierre Kalulu (AC Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 24th April 2022

  • LazioLazio1AC MilanAC Milan2
  • SalernitanaSalernitana2FiorentinaFiorentina1
  • BolognaBologna2UdineseUdinese2
  • EmpoliEmpoli3NapoliNapoli2
  • GenoaGenoa1CagliariCagliari0

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AC Milan34228460303074
2Inter Milan33219371264572
3Napoli34207761303167
4Juventus33189650292163
5Roma341771055401558
6Fiorentina331751154421256
7Lazio341681066501656
8Atalanta33159957391854
9Hellas Verona341310115951849
10Sassuolo331210115853546
11Torino331110123832643
12Udinese33913114952-340
13Bologna33109143747-1039
14Empoli34910154562-1737
15Spezia3496193459-2533
16Sampdoria3486204157-1630
17Cagliari34610183162-3128
18Salernitana3367202870-4225
19Genoa34316152554-2925
20Venezia3357212761-3422
View full Italian Serie A table

