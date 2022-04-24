Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Rangers took another step closer to a first SWPL1 title by beating Aberdeen 4-0 in their first ever match at Ibrox to maintain their five-point lead.

Sam Kerr got on the end of a Demi Vance cross to open the scoring in front of 4,421 fans and Kayla McCoy tapped in a second before the interval.

Nicola Docherty rocketed in a third and Lizzie Arnot netted with a composed finish on her 50th appearance.

Rangers have just three games left, one against closest rivals Glasgow City.

City, who have won the title in the last 14 seasons, secured a Champions League place with a 2-0 win over Hearts earlier in the day to guarantee they will finish at least second.

Hayley Lauder opened the scoring and Peyton Perea's 25-yard strike sealed all the points for Eileen Gleeson's side.

Celtic recorded a comprehensive 6-0 victory against Hamilton at New Douglas Park.

Charlie Wellings netted a treble after Olivia Chance's opener, and Clarissa Laris­ey added a fifth before a Jacynta Galabadaarachchi cross deflected in off of Megan Ann Quinn to complete the rout.

Two first-half goals helped Hibernian on their way to a 2-0 away win over Partick Thistle and Motherwell won 1-0 at Spartans, but remain seventh.