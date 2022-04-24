Close menu
Women's Champions League - Semi-final - 1st Leg
Lyon FémininesLyon Féminines3Paris Saint-Germain FémininesParis Saint-Germain Féminines2

Lyon 3-2 Paris St-Germain: Hosts win Champions League semi-final first leg

By Michael EmonsBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Catarina Macario scores for Lyon
Catarina Macario's second goal and Lyon's third came when she dispossessed Paris St-Germain goalkeeper Barbora Votikova yards from her own goal line

Lyon took advantage of mistakes from Paris St-Germain goalkeeper Barbora Votikova to win the first leg of their Women's Champions League semi-final.

PSG went ahead through Marie-Antoinette Katoto's early goal, but Lyon equalised with Wendie Renard's penalty after Votikova had fouled Melvine Malard.

Catarina Macario then scored twice with both goals coming from Votikova errors.

But PSG pulled a goal back through Paulina Dudek's penalty. The second leg will be played in Paris on Saturday.

Lyon have won this tournament a record seven times and will go to the Parc des Princes with a one-goal advantage after winning in front of a crowd of 22,774 at the Groupama Stadium.

However, they had to come from behind to do so as they fell behind after only six minutes. The hosts failed to clear near the touchline and that enabled Sara Dabritz to pass to Katoto and she showed her pace to sprint clear of Renard and shoot past Christiane Endler.

But Lyon were only behind for 17 minutes. Delphine Cascarino passed to Malard and her shot was only parried by Votikova before the Czech Republic international fouled Malard to concede the penalty, which Renard converted on a day when she made her 100th appearance in the competition.

Lyon were gifted a second in the 33rd minute as Votikova's clearance fell straight to Ada Hegerberg and she released Macario to score her first.

Her second and Lyon's third goal came in farcical circumstances early in the second half. Dudek passed the ball back to Votikova but the goalkeeper miscontrolled the ball, with it rolling towards her own goal before she lost possession to Macario, who had the simple task of scoring from close range.

PSG have never won this tournament, but were awarded a penalty after Malard was judged to have handled and Dudek scored to give them hope ahead of the second leg.

The winners of this semi-final are likely to face reigning champions Barcelona, who beat Wolfsburg 5-1 in the first leg at the Nou Camp, in front of a world record crowd of 91,648 on Friday.

The final will be held at Juventus' Allianz Stadium on 21 May.

Line-ups

Lyon Féminines

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Endler
  • 12Carpenter
  • 21Buchanan
  • 3Renard
  • 4BachaSubstituted forMorroniat 67'minutes
  • 26Horan
  • 6Henry
  • 20CascarinoSubstituted forLaurentat 90+2'minutes
  • 13Macário
  • 28MalardSubstituted forLe Sommerat 67'minutes
  • 14Hegerberg

Substitutes

  • 5Morroni
  • 8Gunnarsdóttir
  • 9Le Sommer
  • 16Bouhaddi
  • 18Sombath
  • 19Laurent
  • 25Benyahia
  • 29Mbock Bathy
  • 40Holmgren

Paris Saint-Germain Féminines

Formation 4-3-3

  • 30Votíková
  • 12LawrenceSubstituted forDe Almeidaat 86'minutes
  • 15Ilestedt
  • 4Dudek
  • 7KarchaouiBooked at 63mins
  • 18FazerSubstituted forFolquetat 79'minutes
  • 8GeyoroBooked at 13mins
  • 13Däbritz
  • 11Diani
  • 9Katoto
  • 21BaltimoreBooked at 35minsSubstituted forBachmannat 77'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5De Almeida
  • 6Bertolucci Paixão
  • 10Bachmann
  • 16Picaud
  • 17Ildhusøy
  • 19Cascarino
  • 23Huitema
  • 25Folquet
  • 27Khelifi
  • 28Le Guilly
  • 40Voll
Referee:
Ivana Martincic

Match Stats

Home TeamLyon FémininesAway TeamParis Saint-Germain Féminines
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home13
Away8
Shots on Target
Home7
Away2
Corners
Home1
Away5
Fouls
Home7
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Lyon Féminines 3, Paris Saint-Germain Féminines 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Lyon Féminines 3, Paris Saint-Germain Féminines 2.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Kadidiatou Diani (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines).

  4. Post update

    Perle Morroni (Lyon Féminines) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ada Hegerberg (Lyon Féminines) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Amandine Henry with a cross.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Marie-Antoinette Katoto (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Ramona Bachmann.

  7. Post update

    Paulina Dudek (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Emelyne Laurent (Lyon Féminines).

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Lyon Féminines. Emelyne Laurent replaces Delphine Cascarino because of an injury.

  10. Post update

    Sakina Karchaoui (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Amandine Henry (Lyon Féminines).

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Paris Saint-Germain Féminines. Élisa De Almeida replaces Ashley Lawrence because of an injury.

  13. Post update

    Grace Geyoro (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Lindsey Horan (Lyon Féminines).

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Paris Saint-Germain Féminines. Magnaba Folquet replaces Laurina Fazer.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Paris Saint-Germain Féminines. Ramona Bachmann replaces Sandy Baltimore.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Delphine Cascarino (Lyon Féminines) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

  18. Post update

    Offside, Paris Saint-Germain Féminines. Laurina Fazer tries a through ball, but Grace Geyoro is caught offside.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Paulina Dudek (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Paris Saint-Germain Féminines. Conceded by Wendie Renard.

Page 1 of 4
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1VfL Wolfsburg Ladies63211771011
2Juventus Femminile6321124811
3Chelsea Women6321138511
4Servette Women6006023-230

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Paris Saint-Germain Féminines66002502518
2Real Madrid Femenino6402126612
3Zhytlobud-1 Women6114215-134
4Breidablik Women6015018-181

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona Femenino66002412318
2Arsenal Women6303141319
3TSG 1899 Hoffenheim Ladies63031115-49
4HB Køge Women6006222-200

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lyon Féminines65011921715
2FC Bayern München Ladies64111531213
3Benfica Women6114216-144
4BK Hacken Women6105318-153
View full Women's Champions League tables

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport