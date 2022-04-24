Match ends, Lyon Féminines 3, Paris Saint-Germain Féminines 2.
Lyon took advantage of mistakes from Paris St-Germain goalkeeper Barbora Votikova to win the first leg of their Women's Champions League semi-final.
PSG went ahead through Marie-Antoinette Katoto's early goal, but Lyon equalised with Wendie Renard's penalty after Votikova had fouled Melvine Malard.
Catarina Macario then scored twice with both goals coming from Votikova errors.
But PSG pulled a goal back through Paulina Dudek's penalty. The second leg will be played in Paris on Saturday.
Lyon have won this tournament a record seven times and will go to the Parc des Princes with a one-goal advantage after winning in front of a crowd of 22,774 at the Groupama Stadium.
However, they had to come from behind to do so as they fell behind after only six minutes. The hosts failed to clear near the touchline and that enabled Sara Dabritz to pass to Katoto and she showed her pace to sprint clear of Renard and shoot past Christiane Endler.
But Lyon were only behind for 17 minutes. Delphine Cascarino passed to Malard and her shot was only parried by Votikova before the Czech Republic international fouled Malard to concede the penalty, which Renard converted on a day when she made her 100th appearance in the competition.
Lyon were gifted a second in the 33rd minute as Votikova's clearance fell straight to Ada Hegerberg and she released Macario to score her first.
Her second and Lyon's third goal came in farcical circumstances early in the second half. Dudek passed the ball back to Votikova but the goalkeeper miscontrolled the ball, with it rolling towards her own goal before she lost possession to Macario, who had the simple task of scoring from close range.
PSG have never won this tournament, but were awarded a penalty after Malard was judged to have handled and Dudek scored to give them hope ahead of the second leg.
The winners of this semi-final are likely to face reigning champions Barcelona, who beat Wolfsburg 5-1 in the first leg at the Nou Camp, in front of a world record crowd of 91,648 on Friday.
The final will be held at Juventus' Allianz Stadium on 21 May.
Line-ups
Lyon Féminines
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Endler
- 12Carpenter
- 21Buchanan
- 3Renard
- 4BachaSubstituted forMorroniat 67'minutes
- 26Horan
- 6Henry
- 20CascarinoSubstituted forLaurentat 90+2'minutes
- 13Macário
- 28MalardSubstituted forLe Sommerat 67'minutes
- 14Hegerberg
Substitutes
- 5Morroni
- 8Gunnarsdóttir
- 9Le Sommer
- 16Bouhaddi
- 18Sombath
- 19Laurent
- 25Benyahia
- 29Mbock Bathy
- 40Holmgren
Paris Saint-Germain Féminines
Formation 4-3-3
- 30Votíková
- 12LawrenceSubstituted forDe Almeidaat 86'minutes
- 15Ilestedt
- 4Dudek
- 7KarchaouiBooked at 63mins
- 18FazerSubstituted forFolquetat 79'minutes
- 8GeyoroBooked at 13mins
- 13Däbritz
- 11Diani
- 9Katoto
- 21BaltimoreBooked at 35minsSubstituted forBachmannat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 5De Almeida
- 6Bertolucci Paixão
- 10Bachmann
- 16Picaud
- 17Ildhusøy
- 19Cascarino
- 23Huitema
- 25Folquet
- 27Khelifi
- 28Le Guilly
- 40Voll
- Referee:
- Ivana Martincic
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away2
- Corners
- Home1
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away8
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Lyon Féminines 3, Paris Saint-Germain Féminines 2.
Post update
Foul by Kadidiatou Diani (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines).
Post update
Perle Morroni (Lyon Féminines) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Attempt saved. Ada Hegerberg (Lyon Féminines) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Amandine Henry with a cross.
Post update
Attempt missed. Marie-Antoinette Katoto (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Ramona Bachmann.
Post update
Paulina Dudek (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Emelyne Laurent (Lyon Féminines).
Substitution
Substitution, Lyon Féminines. Emelyne Laurent replaces Delphine Cascarino because of an injury.
Post update
Sakina Karchaoui (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Amandine Henry (Lyon Féminines).
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint-Germain Féminines. Élisa De Almeida replaces Ashley Lawrence because of an injury.
Post update
Grace Geyoro (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Lindsey Horan (Lyon Féminines).
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint-Germain Féminines. Magnaba Folquet replaces Laurina Fazer.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint-Germain Féminines. Ramona Bachmann replaces Sandy Baltimore.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Delphine Cascarino (Lyon Féminines) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Post update
Offside, Paris Saint-Germain Féminines. Laurina Fazer tries a through ball, but Grace Geyoro is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Paulina Dudek (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, Paris Saint-Germain Féminines. Conceded by Wendie Renard.