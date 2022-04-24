Close menu
Women's Champions League - Semi-final - 1st Leg
Lyon FémininesLyon Féminines2Paris Saint-Germain FémininesParis Saint-Germain Féminines1

Lyon Féminines v Paris Saint-Germain Féminines

Line-ups

Lyon Féminines

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Endler
  • 12Carpenter
  • 21Buchanan
  • 3Renard
  • 4Bacha
  • 26Horan
  • 6Henry
  • 20Cascarino
  • 13Macário
  • 28Malard
  • 14Hegerberg

Substitutes

  • 5Morroni
  • 8Gunnarsdóttir
  • 9Le Sommer
  • 16Bouhaddi
  • 18Sombath
  • 19Laurent
  • 25Benyahia
  • 29Mbock Bathy
  • 40Holmgren

Paris Saint-Germain Féminines

Formation 4-3-3

  • 30Votíková
  • 12Lawrence
  • 15Ilestedt
  • 4Dudek
  • 7Karchaoui
  • 18Fazer
  • 8GeyoroBooked at 13mins
  • 13Däbritz
  • 11Diani
  • 9Katoto
  • 21BaltimoreBooked at 35mins

Substitutes

  • 5De Almeida
  • 6Bertolucci Paixão
  • 10Bachmann
  • 16Picaud
  • 17Ildhusøy
  • 19Cascarino
  • 23Huitema
  • 25Folquet
  • 27Khelifi
  • 28Le Guilly
  • 40Voll
Referee:
Ivana Martincic

Match Stats

Home TeamLyon FémininesAway TeamParis Saint-Germain Féminines
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home9
Away4
Shots on Target
Home5
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away3
Fouls
Home2
Away6

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Lyon Féminines 2, Paris Saint-Germain Féminines 1.

  2. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ada Hegerberg (Lyon Féminines) header from very close range is too high. Assisted by Selma Bacha with a cross following a corner.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Lyon Féminines. Conceded by Amanda Ilestedt.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Melvine Malard (Lyon Féminines) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Delphine Cascarino.

  5. Post update

    Offside, Paris Saint-Germain Féminines. Sakina Karchaoui tries a through ball, but Marie-Antoinette Katoto is caught offside.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Ashley Lawrence (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines).

  7. Post update

    Wendie Renard (Lyon Féminines) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Kadidiatou Diani (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Selma Bacha (Lyon Féminines).

  10. Post update

    Foul by Kadidiatou Diani (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines).

  11. Post update

    Selma Bacha (Lyon Féminines) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Booking

    Sandy Baltimore (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines) is shown the yellow card.

  13. Goal!

    Goal! Lyon Féminines 2, Paris Saint-Germain Féminines 1. Catarina Macário (Lyon Féminines) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ada Hegerberg with a through ball.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ada Hegerberg (Lyon Féminines) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Melvine Malard.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Delphine Cascarino (Lyon Féminines) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ellie Carpenter.

  16. Post update

    Goal! Lyon Féminines 1, Paris Saint-Germain Féminines 1. Wendie Renard (Lyon Féminines) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  17. Post update

    Penalty Lyon Féminines. Melvine Malard draws a foul in the penalty area.

  18. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Barbora Votíková (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines) after a foul in the penalty area.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Melvine Malard (Lyon Féminines) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Delphine Cascarino.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ashley Lawrence (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Top Stories