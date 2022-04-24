Lyon Féminines v Paris Saint-Germain Féminines

First Half ends, Lyon Féminines 2, Paris Saint-Germain Féminines 1.
Line-ups
Lyon Féminines
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Endler
- 12Carpenter
- 21Buchanan
- 3Renard
- 4Bacha
- 26Horan
- 6Henry
- 20Cascarino
- 13Macário
- 28Malard
- 14Hegerberg
Substitutes
- 5Morroni
- 8Gunnarsdóttir
- 9Le Sommer
- 16Bouhaddi
- 18Sombath
- 19Laurent
- 25Benyahia
- 29Mbock Bathy
- 40Holmgren
Paris Saint-Germain Féminines
Formation 4-3-3
- 30Votíková
- 12Lawrence
- 15Ilestedt
- 4Dudek
- 7Karchaoui
- 18Fazer
- 8GeyoroBooked at 13mins
- 13Däbritz
- 11Diani
- 9Katoto
- 21BaltimoreBooked at 35mins
Substitutes
- 5De Almeida
- 6Bertolucci Paixão
- 10Bachmann
- 16Picaud
- 17Ildhusøy
- 19Cascarino
- 23Huitema
- 25Folquet
- 27Khelifi
- 28Le Guilly
- 40Voll
- Referee:
- Ivana Martincic
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away6
Live Text
Half Time
Attempt missed. Ada Hegerberg (Lyon Féminines) header from very close range is too high. Assisted by Selma Bacha with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Lyon Féminines. Conceded by Amanda Ilestedt.
Attempt blocked. Melvine Malard (Lyon Féminines) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Delphine Cascarino.
Offside, Paris Saint-Germain Féminines. Sakina Karchaoui tries a through ball, but Marie-Antoinette Katoto is caught offside.
Foul by Ashley Lawrence (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines).
Post update
Wendie Renard (Lyon Féminines) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Kadidiatou Diani (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Selma Bacha (Lyon Féminines).
Foul by Kadidiatou Diani (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines).
Post update
Selma Bacha (Lyon Féminines) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Sandy Baltimore (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Lyon Féminines 2, Paris Saint-Germain Féminines 1. Catarina Macário (Lyon Féminines) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ada Hegerberg with a through ball.
Attempt missed. Ada Hegerberg (Lyon Féminines) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Melvine Malard.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Delphine Cascarino (Lyon Féminines) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ellie Carpenter.
Goal! Lyon Féminines 1, Paris Saint-Germain Féminines 1. Wendie Renard (Lyon Féminines) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Penalty Lyon Féminines. Melvine Malard draws a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Penalty conceded by Barbora Votíková (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines) after a foul in the penalty area.
Attempt saved. Melvine Malard (Lyon Féminines) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Delphine Cascarino.
Attempt missed. Ashley Lawrence (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.