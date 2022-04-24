Last updated on .From the section Football

Aleksandar Mitrovic (centre) has scored 41 goals in 41 league games so far this season

Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic has been named the Championship's player of the season for 2021-22.

The Serbia international has enjoyed a remarkable season for the already promoted Whites, with 41 goals so far.

Two more will see the 27-year-old break Guy Whittingham's post-war second-tier record of 42 in a season.

League One player of the season went to MK Dons midfielder Scott Twine and the League Two award was won by Forest Green full-back Kane Wilson.

Mitrovic won the Championship prize ahead of team-mate Harry Wilson and Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke.

Wales international Harry Wilson, 25, has scored 10 goals and assisted a further 16 for the champions-elect, while England cap Solanke, 24, has scored 27 goals for the second-placed Cherries.

Twine, 22, has been pivotal to Milton Keynes' challenge for promotion to the Championship, scoring 16 goals and assisting 13.

He was picked ahead of Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Barry Bannan, 32, and Rotherham striker Michael Smith, 30.

Former Scotland international Bannan did, however, win the award for goal of the season for his stunning long-range strike against MK Dons earlier this month.

Defender Kane Wilson, 22, has missed just one league game for Forest Green, who confirmed their first-ever promotion to the third tier on Saturday, so far this campaign.

Nottingham Forest forward Brennan Johnson, 20, was named Championship young player of the season and manager of the season was won by Luton Town boss Nathan Jones.

Other EFL award winners

League One young player of the season

Paddy Lane - Fleetwood Town

League Two young player of the season

Finn Azaz - Newport County

Apprentices of the season

Ryan Howley - Coventry City (Championship)

Ayodeji Elerewe - Charlton Athletic (League One)

Junior Tchamadeu - Colchester United (League Two)

Community club of the season

AFC Wimbledon

PFA Player in the community

Ryan Innis - Charlton Athletic

Contribution to league football

Ben Robinson - Burton Albion

Sustainability award

Cambridge United

Diversity award

Blackburn Rovers

Sir Tom Finney award

Jobi McAnuff

Championship team of the season

Team: Lee Nicholls (Huddersfield Town), Joe Worrall (Nottingham Forest), Lloyd Kelly (Bournemouth), Tosin Adarabioyo (Fulham), Djed Spence (Nottingham Forest), Antonee Robinson (Fulham), Philip Billing (Bournemouth), Ryan Yates (Nottingham Forest), Harry Wilson (Fulham), Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham), Dominic Solanke (Bournemouth)

Manager: Nathan Jones (Luton Town)

League One team of the season

Team: Michael Cooper (Plymouth Argyle), Jack Whatmough (Wigan Athletic), Michael Ihiekwe (Rotherham United), Harry Darling (MK Dons), Wes Burns (Ipswich Town), James McClean (Wigan Athletic), Barry Bannan (Sheffield Wednesday), Dan Barlaser (Rotherham United), Scott Twine (MK Dons), Michael Smith (Rotherham United), Ross Stewart (Sunderland)

Manager: Leam Richardson (Wigan Athletic)

League Two team of the season

Team: Jojo Wollacott (Swindon Town), Jon Guthrie (Northampton Town), Peter Clarke (Tranmere Rovers), Jordan Turnbull (Salford City), Kane Wilson (Forest Green Rovers), Nicky Cadden (Forest Green Rovers), Timothee Dieng (Exeter City), Finn Azaz (Newport County), Harry McKirdy (Swindon Town), Dom Telford (Newport County), Matty Stevens (Forest Green Rovers)

Manager: Rob Edwards (Forest Green Rovers)