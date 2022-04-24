Last updated on .From the section Newport

On-loan defender Josh Pask has played eight games for Newport this season

Newport County manager James Rowberry is keen to keep Coventry City loan defender Josh Pask for next season.

The 24-year-old centre-back is coming to the end of his contract with the Championship club.

Former West Ham United trainee Pask joined Newport on loan in January and has made eight appearances in League Two so far for the Exiles.

Asked if he wanted to keep Pask, Rowberry said: "Well, I would be a fool to say not to. So of course."

Pask, who has also had loans with Dagenham & Redbridge as well as Gillingham, would likely have played more games for Newport but has been restricted because of injury.

But Rowberry says sporting director Darren Kelly will be spearheading the efforts to retain Pask, while the club also considers the futures of others on the books as the League Two season comes to a close.

"Darren will be be in negotiations with his agent. That is one thing, we have a few to do," added Rowberry.

Newport suffered a third successive defeat on Friday night after letting slip a one-goal lead to lose 2-1 at home to Colchester United.

That result leaves the Exiles four points off the play-off places with only two games of the regular season remaining, realistically ending their promotion challenge.

Newport go to Port Vale on Monday, 2 May before ending at home to Rochdale the following Saturday.