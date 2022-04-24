Last updated on .From the section Barnsley

Poya Asbaghi was previously coach of Sweden U21s

Barnsley boss Poya Asbaghi has left the club by mutual agreement following their relegation from the Championship.

The Swede is the second head coach to leave Oakwell this season after Markus Schopp was sacked in November.

The Tykes are bottom of the table, having won only six of their 43 league games, and relegation was confirmed by defeat at Huddersfield.

Under-23s boss Martin Devaney will take charge for their final three fixtures of the campaign.

The 41-year-old, who will be assisted by Tom Harban and Jo Laumann, was a member of the Barnsley side that won promotion from League One in 2006 and reached the FA Cup semi-finals two years later.

Martin Devaney played more than 150 games for Barnsley during his career

Asbaghi was appointed after a run of only one win in 15 games led to the departure of Schopp, who was appointed last summer when Valerien Ismael left for West Brom after guiding Barnsley to last season's play-offs.

Although there was a marginal improvement in results, Asbaghi won only five of his 36 matches in charge.

"I want to thank everybody at Oakwell for their time and efforts over the last months. This of course includes players, fans and staff," the 36-year-old said.

"It's been a real privilege to work in Barnsley and I wish everybody all the very best for the upcoming seasons."

Asbaghi's assistant Ferran Sibila has also left the South Yorkshire club.

Barnsley are now looking for their seventh boss since current Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom left in February 2018.

"Our search for a new coach has already started and an announcement will follow once that process is concluded," said chief executive Khaled El-Ahmad.

French club Nancy, who have the same owners as Barnsley, were also relegated on Friday evening.